Comment: Chelsea Need to Continue to Prove Their Premier League Title Credentials

It’s been a remarkable season for Chelsea this campaign, with the Blues leading the way from the get-go, currently boasting a one-point lead ahead of Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel’s side, who have conceded the least number of times in the league, have also rotated their squad a fair amount to keep every player happy.

The Blues have been struck by injury across the park with plenty big players missing crucial minutes for Chelsea, notably Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, N’Golo Kante and more recently, Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea have made no excuses in any of their battles this season and have lost just one this entire season, which came in a defeat at home to Manchester City. On the road, Tuchel’s men have been unplayable at times, winning six of their seven encounters.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

With the Christmas period coming up and fatigue likely to kick in, the Blues have showed that they are well and truly capable of maintaining their lead at the summit. With their key players returning to the fold, Chelsea has everything in their favour.

As mentioned, Tuchel’s charges boast a one-point lead over Manchester City, and are two points ahead of Liverpool in what looks like a three-horse race for the title.

With the African Cup of Nations coming up in the new year, the Reds will feel it the most with two of their best players leaving the club in former Blues winger, Mohamed Salah, as well as Sadio Mane. That will, indeed, put a huge dent in Jurgen Klopp’s pursuit for the title, and with ground still left to make up for Liverpool, Chelsea should be using that as a huge opportunity to skip away.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Tuchel will be without Edouard Mendy, while Hakim Ziyech could join up with the Morocco national team. Mendy will be the biggest omission, but Kepa Arrizabalaga has shown that he is more than capable under Tuchel’s guidance, getting his Chelsea career back on track whenever he is called upon.

With the European champions already having gone to away trips to Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Leicester City, the second half of the campaign could swing well and truly in their favour. Chelsea have spread the goals quite evenly this season and its looking like December could be the month where the Blues really kick on and strengthen their lead at the top.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Reece James is set to make his comeback to the team this weekend as the Blues face West Ham in a London derby, while Lukaku could be handed his first start since coming back from injury.

Chelsea did the double over David Moyes’ men last season, and with Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ziyech all vying for the attacking inverted-winger roles, the Blues are more than likely to extend their lead at the top of the pile, while the defensive unit will ensure Tuchel’s men maintain their superb defensive record and keep their unbeaten away run intact.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube