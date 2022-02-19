Skip to main content
Comment: Chelsea Need to Get Over Four-Month Premier League Hurdle vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea will be hoping to end their four-month run without back-to-back Premier League wins when they face Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The last time Chelsea won consecutive games came back in October 2021 after winning four games on the trot. Since then, they have only picked up wins here and there, but without producing a run of winning form in the league. 

It was four wins from four in October for Thomas Tuchel's side, with the last back-to-back wins coming at home to Norwich City before they convincingly beat Newcastle United 3-0 away from home at St. James' Park on October Park. 

Since then, Chelsea have only lost two - against West Ham and Manchester City - and have picked up five victories in that time.

But there have been far too many draws - seven to be precise - with many points being dropped in late stages that have cost the Blues, consequently seeing them slip to third and seven points behind Liverpool in second and 16 points behind the leader Manchester City. 

Tuchel all but ruled Chelsea out of the title race, conceding that the gap is far too big as they play their first league match in nearly a month. 

“We will not say no but it’s quite hard," admitted the Chelsea head coach on their title challenge this season 

Read More

"Everything is hard, that’s the challenge and what we love. 16 points (behind Man City) sounds too much, is too much to where we want to be and what we demand of ourselves, this is the reality. We have to reach our targets. We should not get confused in thinking about the Premier League. We still have to realise we are in a race for the top four right now."

imago1009382806h

Now Chelsea have the chance to put a run of wins together with a favourable set of fixtures awaiting them. 

Crystal Palace, Burnley, Newcastle United, Norwich City, Brentford and Southampton are, currently, Chelsea's next six league outings which could ensure they finish inside the Champions League places this season. 

Following the Club World Cup triumph in Abu Dhabi, confidence should be high within the Chelsea camp and they need to ensure standards get back to the levels that are expected by their boss and the supporters. 

That starts at Selhurst Park. It's time for Chelsea to continue their winning run in all competitions to start building momentum in the league. 

imago1009362458h
