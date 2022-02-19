Armando Broja’s road to stardom has taken a massive upward trajectory in the past couple of months with the 20-year-old Albanian coming of age since making the loan move to Southampton. Broja has always shown signs of being a star one day, but none more so than this season where his game has elevated to a completely new level.

Coming through the youth ranks of Chelsea and being a full Blue academy graduate, Broja understands the DNA of the club and has grown and matured into a footballer who identifies Chelsea with its glory days.

Broja spent last season in the Netherlands, where he finished the campaign as Vitesse’s joint-top goalscorer with 10 goals to his name. That feat came in just 30 games, which was Broja’s first season at top flight level and as a teenager.

(Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

The Albanian frontman then broke into the national team where the responsibility is heavily relied on him, leading the attack at such a young age. Last year, Broja showed his maturity at national level, scoring three goals in seven appearances for Albania throughout 2021.

Broja looks to be one of the hottest strikers on the block and is one of the leading attackers in his generation. Moving to Southampton on a season-long loan has really helped Broja’s development and being coached by Ralph Hasenhuttl, who understands modern football to a tee, suggests that he is in good hands while he prepares for life as a Blue.

To date, Broja has scored eight goals for Southampton this term across all competitions and that is despite limited game time at the start of the season. Broja’s 6-foot, 3-inch frame is made for the Premier League and more particular Chelsea, who have had plenty of success with the likes of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Didier Drogba, Diego Costa, and more recently, Romelu Lukaku.

IMAGO / Sportimage

But Broja seems to be more than just a powerful, physical presence. His flexibility to play with his back to goal, as well as being able to run in behind, suggests that the Albanian is going to the very top.

The speed in which he moves with the ball at his feet has even given Hasenhuttl the option to play Broja down the right flank, or as a second striker. You could argue a point for each of his traits that could potentially be his best attribute but being able to shoot accurately and powerfully with both feet makes him unpredictable in attack and not one-dimensional as most strikers in the game.

Broja recently signed a long-term deal with Chelsea, but his form this season hasn’t gone unnoticed with the Albanian attracting interest from several top European clubs, including a few in the Premier League.

IMAGO / Sportimage

At his age, being a regular is top priority and ideal for his career, so Chelsea shouldn’t let another top talent slip through their fingers – like Kevin De Bruyne or Mohamed Salah. The Blues have had their issues in attack this season and Broja has earned himself another opportunity at first-team football for Chelsea.

Together, Broja and Chelsea can make plenty of history together. Being an academy graduate, the Albanian will feel like he has unfinished business in London.

