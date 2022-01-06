Comment: Chelsea Must Address Injury Issues During Winter Transfer Window

Chelsea's annual struggles in December carried over into January as the Blues took a draw against third-place side Liverpool on Sunday. However, after coming back from two goals down it was seen as a positive for Thomas Tuchel's men to avoid defeat.

Chelsea were far from full strength against Liverpool as high-profile injuries to Thomas Tuchel's side has taken it's toll, which saw six changes being made for the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Between Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, and now Trevoh Chalobah having all missed time due to injury or illness, the Blues could be in dire straits.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea have been unable to run out their strongest starting XI for months and it has taken its toll. Since the beginning of November, Chelsea have scored just 29 goals, while conceding 16 in just 16 matches.

This has caused Chelsea to drop from the top of the Premier League to a distant second, while also diminishing their chances of pursuing a deep run in the Champions League. But their second place finish in Group H saw them be handed a favourable tie against French side LOSC Lille.

Their once fearsome depth is now being tested between the injuries, Covid-19 and the jam packed schedule they are being forced to play.

Meanwhile, clubs such as Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United, and other top clubs have all seen matches postponed. Chelsea have not had the same luxury and have been forced to press on.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

This has seen Chelsea's form precipitously drop, especially in the month of December. For the Blues to have a chance at the League Cup, FA Cup, and European Cup, they will need to add reinforcements during the winter transfer window this month.

Jules Kounde, Erling Haaland, Ousmane Dembele and Lucas Digne have all been linked with Chelsea in recent days. It comes as no surprise as the team has been severely depleted. Digne is the the most likely arrival in west London to replace the injured Chilwell who has been confirmed to be out for the rest of the season.

The club and owner Roman Abramovich are not ones to stand idly by, especially when hardware is in sight. One only needs to look to last season's sacking of Blues legend Frank Lampard to see that. This January will likely see an influx of talent into the club, because it has to be done in order to keep the club's goals alive.

