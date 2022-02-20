Comment: Chelsea Need to Improve Quickly Ahead of Big Week vs Lille & Liverpool

Chelsea have been below-par for weeks now and barring their three wins over Tottenham Hotspur in January, have been far from convincing since last November.

Thomas Tuchel's side were crowned World Champions last weekend out in Abu Dhabi as they managed an extra-time win over Palmeiras to lift the Club World Cup.

That was far from plain sailing and upon their return to London on Sunday, they had a full week to prepare for their Premier League return on Saturday against Crystal Palace.

The Blues should have been rejuvenated and full of motivation and confidence after adding another piece of silverware to the trophy cabinet - their second so far this season.

But that was far from the case. It was another frustrating display from Chelsea in south London, who missed a couple of glorious openings through Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante in the first half.

The visitors were let off the hook when Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha's efforts were struck just wide of Edouard Mendy's post.

The day looked to be summed up in the 75th minute when Hakim Ziyech thought he had broken the deadlock. But VAR ruled the goal out for Romelu Lukaku being offside in the build-up.

As full-time neared a draw looked likely, another draw and more dropped points which would see Chelsea dragged further into a top four battle.

But the man of the moment, and of recent weeks, Ziyech stepped up as he slotted in at the back post from Marcos Alonso's cross in the 89th minute to seal a last-gap win for the World Champions.

The win, the three points, was the most important part of the job for Chelsea undoubtedly but this won't continue for much long should the performances continue to be sub-par.

Results in recent weeks and months have been blamed on tiredness due to the congested fixture schedule. That is no longer an excuse.

This time around Tuchel blamed it on jet lag and players missing through illness and injury following the flight back from the Middle East back to the capital.

"It was not the time to over expect something from us, we came from where we came, played 120 minutes in the FA Cup, 120 minutes in the Club World Cup in 30C temperature difference, we had jet lag against a good opponent, a tough team to play," Tuchel told Sky Sports at full-time.

"We managed to win, keep a clean sheet, well deserved and could have scored in the first half. If you score late it is always lucky, nobody ever denies that but you need a bit of luck to win games. If you win them, there is not a need to think too long about it."

Chelsea's win ensured they remained in third and seven points behind Liverpool in second. With Tottenham's huge win at league leaders Manchester City, the win at Selhurst Park was even more important.

A big week ahead now awaits Tuchel's men. A Champions League last-16 tie against Lille is first up on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge, before they head to Wembley next Sunday to face free-scoring Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

The reigning European and World champions want more silverware before the season closes out. However, that will only be possible if performance levels are raised. Granted Tuchel has injury problems to contend with - key players Ben Chilwell and Reece James have been missing for weeks, but solutions need to be found. Basic level of performance can't be blamed on two individuals missing.

Ziyech has been pulling Chelsea out of trouble, Lukaku has been starved of the ball despite his two goals in Abu Dhabi, and the goalkeepers have been ensuring that the ball stays out of the net at the other end.

It's a short turnaround for Tuesday night and Tuchel needs to ensure his players raise their standards regardless of whether or not he believes they are being hampered due to their current circumstances.

It hasn't been good enough for weeks now and it will eventually catch up with Chelsea sooner rather than later if things don't change.

Tuchel knows playing on Tuesday is a good thing for his side following the London derby win, and if they can't use this, as well as winning another trophy recently, as more motivation to kick on after claiming consecutive wins in the league for the first time since October 2021, Chelsea may struggle to get to the latter stages in competitions come the end of the season.

"It's a good thing because with a win you can move forward, think up front and you don't have to worry too much," added Tuchel on hosting Lille just three days after their win at Crystal Palace.

