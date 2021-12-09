Comment: Chelsea Need to Recover Their Poor Form Before They Lose Pace on Title Rivals

After their Champions League success last season, it was clear to see what the next step was for Chelsea.

They have been unable to win the Premier League since 2017 with Manchester City and Liverpool both dominating title races in recent seasons.

Thomas Tuchel's boost to the squad upon his arrival in January has carried over into the new season, with Chelsea now firmly in a title race and into the knockout stages of Europe's most prestigious competitions.

However, their recent form has started to raise questions over whether or not they can maintain their title charge as they enter a busy festive period of fixtures.

From the outside looking in you could argue that Chelsea's third place spot in the Premier League table is a strong position to be in at this stage of the season, especially when they are just two points off the top and six clear of fourth.

They are very much a contender for the title this year particularly off the back of last season's continental success, but their last four results in all competitions have highlighted some weaknesses that need to be sorted as soon as possible.

Individual mistakes and complacency have seen Chelsea both drop points and scrape a win over the last two weeks.

If the Blues are serious about maintaining a title charge, then Thomas Tuchel and his squad need to improve their results.

Just before their recent dip Chelsea had battered Juventus 4-0 in the Champions League, a mightily impressive display that saw three academy products get themselves onto the scoresheet.

Five days later however, they dropped points at home against a Manchester United side who had suffered a really poor start to their campaign. A poor touch from Jorginho allowed Jadon Sancho to run through and score, and Antonio Rudiger's snatched effort in the final moments of the game ensured the points were shared.

A response was needed on the road at Watford and although they won, Chelsea were far from their best against a side fighting to stay up. Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech's goals saved them from embarrassment.

West Ham were next to face the European Champions and despite the latter leading the game twice, the hosts won it late on through Arthur Masuaku's freak goal. Edouard Mendy probably had his worst game for the club since joining last season with a couple of lapses of concentration ensuring points were dropped again.

Wednesday night's trip to Zenit St Petersburg saw eight changes being made as the Blues had already qualified for the Champions League knockouts. They were 2-1 down at half time and completed a turnaround in the final ten minutes, but the Russian side had the last laugh as they scored deep into added time to make it 3-3.

It has been clear to see that they have struggled with injuries during this period but these performances have been very uncharacteristic.

The dominance they had shown last season and in the early stages of the current campaign have been nowhere to be seen, and with Manchester City and Liverpool overtaking Chelsea, it is time for the players to respond.

Many of those who started against Zenit had points to prove but failed to show Tuchel why they should be considered for the starting XI.

Although December presents a busy schedule, they are more than capable of getting results against lower league opposition.

However with Chelsea facing their title rivals within the space of two weeks come the start of the New Year it is vital they head into those games on a good run of form from the festive period, otherwise they could soon see themselves slipping away from the league title.

