Comment: Chelsea Need to Rediscover Motivation and Positive Thinking Ahead of Crucial Remaining Games

Chelsea have just four games left in all competitions before the end of the season.

Come the summer they will have played 63 matches in total, featuring in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

While their form throughout many parts of the campaign has been good, the Blues' recent results have fluctuated as they approach their final games.

A draw against Wolves on Saturday, in which they threw away a 2-0 lead, summed up their recent struggles, and they will need to rediscover their motivation and positivity before it is too late.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

Next on the agenda for Chelsea is a trip to Leeds United in the Premier League, having beaten them 3-2 earlier in the season at Stamford Bridge.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel spoke in his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash on the importance of injecting some positivity into his side as they prepare for their remaining matches.

“We look a bit drained, tired mentally. We look at the sideline, this is understandable given the circumstances around the club in which we play in. This is draining, this is challenging.

"We had some knockout games in which we play after the national break, with huge emotional input, huge emotions to deal with. From losing to Real Madrid, winning at Real Madrid, losing the Champions League then suddenly being at Wembley and then suddenly in the race in two weeks with four matches against different teams in the Premier League.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"It is quite challenging. After all we have a lot of matches in our legs, in our bones. We feel it. It’s another reason. I think everybody knows it, we can even feel it and still with being tired, distracted, maybe concerned, we need to reach a certain level which is possible.

"We can do better than we did in the last two matches. The positive thing is that I feel the will, the motivation. The motivation was very high to turn things around against Wolverhampton.

"You see the physical input, it was maybe too high in some situations where we even attacked with defenders, very high in the pitch and opened space in counter attacks. It was not a lack of motivation, it was the opposite. There was good signs.

"We trust the team, we trust our players and trust what brought us here. Now is the moment for me to stay calm, take it step by step and finish the season on a positive note.”

IMAGO / Action Plus

Leeds are currently fighting to avoid relegation to the Championship so will no doubt put up a fight at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

The Blues' trip to Everton last week, who are in a similar position to the west Yorkshire outfit, saw Tuchel's side slip to a 1-0 defeat.

Such a result was in no way helpful in Chelsea's search for a top four finish, and nor does it help their confidence or motivation heading into their FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday.

The likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are also set to depart the club in the summer, but Tuchel believes he can still motivate such players in the remaining games, despite possible distractions.

IMAGO / PA Images

“You can always end up in a situation where players at the end of the season can have talks with other clubs, have different ideas and maybe get distracted because they sign for other teams. It happens.

"It’s a bit easier if you are also free to act and be more involved in the talks. Now it feels like we are spectators of the development, we don’t like. It’s a passive role and a bit strange. You can feel it.

"We have already discussed now a lot of points (for struggles), if you bring these together maybe it can provide an explanation as to why the edge in our game is missing.

"Still, I can just repeat myself. It is not the moment to point fingers on the players and to be too harsh and demanding. It’s, yes demanding, but not overdo it.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"We trust ourselves. Everybody in the building and who arrives tomorrow wants to finish on a positive spin. There is still a lot to achieve.”

There is still a chance that at the end of the season, Chelsea will have secured Champions League football and another three trophies under their belt.

However in order for them to do this they will need to overcome their poor form, with recent results being below-par from the usual standards needed for success.

The next four games will almost be season-defining for Tuchel and his Blues, with the 21/22 campaign still having the possibility of being yet another highly successful season at Stamford Bridge.

