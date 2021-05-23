Comment: Chelsea Player of the Year - Three Alternatives to Mason Mount

Mason Mount has been deservedly named Chelsea Player of the Year after a stellar 2020/21 campaign, as voted for by fans, joining club legends Eden Hazard, Didier Drogba and Gianfranco Zola, to name a few, as winners of the award.

The 22-year-old has had a superb season under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, contributing 17 goals and assists in 52 games in all competitions. Mount ranks highest in the Chelsea squad for key passes per 90, expected assists, and shot creating actions and has only missed two Premier League games so far. Having turned 22 in January, Mount has already racked up an incredible 105 senior appearances for the Blues.

However, who else in the Chelsea squad deserves a mention after excelling this season? Here's three alternatives to ‘Money Mase’ for Chelsea’s Player of the Year after a turbulent and eventful season across multiple competitions.

Antonio Rudiger

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Rudiger’s season can effectively be divided into two halves - under Lampard, and under compatriot Thomas Tuchel since his arrival in late January. During last summer’s transfer window, Rudiger was extensively linked with a move away from the club, with alleged interest from Spurs, AC Milan and others. The German was omitted from the matchday squad in four of Chelsea’s first five games, and only played four league games before Lampard’s departure as manager.

However, since Tuchel has arrived, and employed a 3-4-3 system with three holding centre-backs, Rudiger has been nothing short of a revelation. Rudiger has featured in 14 of Tuchel’s first 18 league games, only conceding five goals, and keeping nine clean sheets. Chelsea have conceded seven in 17 with Rudiger, and 26 in 19 without him this season.

When Rudiger was rotated out of the side for the home clash versus West Brom in April, the Blues conceded five; his ball-playing ability, integral to Tuchel’s style of play, was also missed in the defeat to Arsenal earlier this month.

Rudiger has also translated this form into the Champions League - playing every minute in the competition under Tuchel as Chelsea reached their third final, conceding just twice. This immense form is a huge turnaround from the Lampard era, when Rudiger began the season as fourth choice centre-back, and was frequently linked with a move away.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Rudiger’s strengths align closely with Tuchel’s desired style of play - utilising centre-backs that are calm and productive on the ball, but also possess great positional awareness and one-on-one defending skills. This was highlighted expertly by Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football after Chelsea’s 1-2 away win versus Man City this month.

Taking a closer look at Rudiger’s advanced metrics also paints a very attractive picture of a high performing defender. His SofaScore league rating of 7.30 is the second highest in the squad after Mason Mount, despite missing 15 of the first 17 league games.

As mentioned, Rudiger’s passing abilities are a crucial element of his game. His pass completion rate of 96.4% for ‘short’ passes is in the top 2% for centre-backs in Europe’s ‘big five leagues’ - whilst his overall pass completion rate is in the top 16%.

Rudiger combines this was resolute defending - his 77.8% of aerials won is in the top 3%, whilst his 66.7% of dribblers tackled is in the top 8%. Rudiger showed his aggressive spirit in the crucial 2-1 home win over Leicester earlier this week - telling Chelsea TV after the game, "some people of their team don’t know how to celebrate and we had to punish them for this. Don’t disrespect the club history."

Edouard Mendy

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Summer arrival Edouard Mendy, signed from Stade Rennes for roughly £22 million, has also had a superb season, performing consistently all season across various competitions. After the Blues conceded 54 goals in the league last season, the most in the top 10, Mendy’s form between the sticks has drastically turned this around. Chelsea have only conceded 34 in the league so far, the second lowest in the league after Man City, and Mendy was included in Gary Neville’s Premier League Team of the Season.

Mendy has an incredible 17 clean sheets in 30 league games, and has only conceded three goals in 11 Champions League games - his eight clean sheets in Europe over Ederson’s seven guarantees the Champions League Golden Glove ahead of the final.

Mendy’s statistics also illustrate his impact on the team with his passing ability, able to launch attacks of his own as well as prevent opposition ones. His ‘long pass’ completion rate of 47.4% is the highest in the Premier League, with Ederson in second place with 46.9%.

(Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO)

Mendy has averaged 0.8 goals conceded per 90 this season - in the top 4% for goalies in Europe’s top five leagues, whilst his ‘post-shot expected goals’, which records how likely a keeper is to save a shot, of 0.76 per 90 is in the top 2%.

Mendy recently spoke about the difficulty of adapting to the intensity of the Premier League after being accustomed to winter breaks in France. However, his fine form this season means Chelsea will be very unlikely to target a new goalkeeper this summer - and can invest funds in different areas of the squad ahead of next season.

Thiago Silva

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Thiago Silva is the living embodiment of 'form is temporary, class is permanent'. Despite turning 37 in September, Silva has been an integral part of Chelsea’s success this season, and is already in talks to extend his contract to cover next season.

Silva has missed 15 of Chelsea’s 37 league games with a combination of injuries, suspensions and fatigue from international duty. However, he has captained the Blues on 10 occasions, and has also played every minute of the last three Champions League games, as Silva reached his second final in two years.

Silva’s SofaScore rating of 7.17 in the league is the third highest in the squad - he has also excelled in the FA Cup as Chelsea lost out to Leicester in the final. This included a quality showing in the 1-0 semi-final win over Man City. Silva won 100% of his duels, completed 100% of his passes [44/44], including 3/3 long balls, and put up nine clearances and interceptions in 90 minutes.

(Photo by Ruben Albarran / PRESSINPHOTO)

Silva’s passing this season has been phenomenal, providing the defensive base for Tuchel’s brand of attacking play. His average pass completion rate of 93.5% is in the top 1% for European-based centre backs, whilst his 5.46 passes into the final third per 90 is in the top 7%. Silva has also won 76.5% of his total aerial duels - this is in the top 6%.

Silva clearly has a positive relationship with Tuchel after the duo worked together at Paris Saint-Germain over two seasons, winning back-to-back Ligue 1 titles. Chelsea fans will be delighted to see this relationship continue to develop when the news of Silva’s contract extension is confirmed.