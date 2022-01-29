Comment: Chelsea Players That Could Reunite With Frank Lampard at Everton

With former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard officially being offered the Everton managerial role, following Rafa Benitez's dismissal, there are several Blues players that may be in line to make the move up north.

Considering how tough it is for many at Stamford Bridge to make the starting XI with their strength in numbers, those who are currently fighting for a place may be tempted to reunite with their former coach in Merseyside.

IMAGO / PA Images

Before recruiting any players, Chelsea's assistant coach, Anthony Barry, has already been linked with a move to Everton since Lampard's arrival and Thomas Tuchel may have a fight on his hands to keep him in west London.

After the departure of Lucas Digne to Aston Villa, 16th placed Everton are going to have to change something quickly to avoid a relegation battle, having lost four of their last five Premier League games.

The Merseyside club have only claimed all three points twice in their last 16 league games, with a total of only five wins this entire season.

In an attempt to change things around, Lampard may look to recruit some of his former talents from Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

Amongst those is loanee Billy Gilmour, who is currently enjoying a season away at Norwich.

Things have been difficult recently for Gilmour, who fell out of favour under Daniel Farke before his tenure came to an end midway through the season.

Since Dean Smith has taken over, Gilmour has enjoyed a little more game time, however an ankle injury has hampered his progress in recent weeks and a change of allegiance may do him some good.

Lampard gave Gilmour his senior competitive debut for the Blues back in August 2019 against Sheffield United before impressing in two big games later that season against both Liverpool and Everton.

With Lampard likely now looking to improve Everton's defensive shape, Gilmour's confidence and creativity in a defensive midfield role may improve the side's ability to push forward from the back.

IMAGO / PA Images

The likes of Christian Pulisic and Ross Barkley are both reportedly a little unhappy at Chelsea at the moment having been struggling for game time.

German sports news outlet Bild reports that Pulisic feels like he may deserve more game time under Thomas Tuchel, especially following his equalising goal in the Premier League against Liverpool on 2 January this year.

However, the US international has struggled to find himself a starting place in Chelsea's squad and he too may be keen to reunite with Lampard who was a fan of his during his time at the helm of the club.

It was also recently reported that Chelsea would be willing to let go of midfielder Ross Barkley this month, who has attracted interest from former club Everton.

IMAGO / Sammy Minkoff

Barkley made a total of 21 league appearances in Lampard's first season at the club, before being loaned out to Aston Villa during the manager's second season.

He could be another potential option for the former Blues manager as he looks to bolster his club's hopes of fighting for a mid-table place this season.

With the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all struggling for game time at Stamford Bridge as well, any one of them could be an option for Lampard, although these three seem less likely.

All three have been rumoured with exits from the club, especially Ziyech and Werner who both feel they have something to offer another big European club.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube