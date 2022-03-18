Comment: Chelsea Proving They Do Know Kai Havertz's Worth Amid Impressive Form

“Oh Roman, do you know what that's worth? Kai Havertz is the best on earth. The silky German is just what we need. He won Chelsea the Champions League.”

One of Roman Abramovich’s biggest parting gifts to Chelsea Football Club has been German prodigy, Kai Havertz. It took a hefty deal worth over £70 million to get over the line, but since Havertz became a Blue, the rest became history with the German proving to be a huge part of the club’s rich history.

One of Thomas Tuchel’s deciding mandates before he joined Chelsea was to get the best out of the club’s new German attack being Havertz and Timo Werner at the time. Under Tuchel, Havertz has taken his game to new heights and elevated to a level the world expected him to be at whilst still a boy in Bayer Leverkusen colours.

IMAGO / PA Images

One of the most impressive traits about Havertz is his big-match temperament, with the 22-year-old already lighting up a few cup finals and being the deciding factor between Chelsea winning a trophy or not.

Havertz broke through the Manchester City defence to seal the UEFA Champions League trophy for Chelsea in May last year, then had the decisive touch to crown Chelsea as world champions, netting the winning penalty in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

He’s been Tuchel’s go-to player in attack and has been vital in a number of positions up front, where he has played as the number 10 in a creative midfield role, on the right wing, and, most recently where he has thrived in leading the line as Chelsea’s number nine.

Even when Chelsea have not been at their majestic best this season, Havertz has often produced a moment of magic to ensure the Blues are in touching distance of achieving their targets for the season.

Havertz is the Blues’ most relied upon player at the moment and certainly the most consistent. His form is also making Romelu Lukaku’s situation a lot tougher as the German keeps up his sensational form in attack.

He came with that large price tag on his shoulders, but ‘King Kai’s goals has been decisive in not just winning the Champions League for Chelsea, but playing an integral part of keeping the club in that competition with his goals for Tuchel’s side.

With what he has done already for the club, you could argue that Havertz has actually made his fee back, but one thing is for sure – he is certainly worth every penny spent by Roman.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube