Comment: Why Chelsea Should Stick With Thomas Tuchel & Trust the Process Despite Dip in Form

It’s been a rocky patch for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea with the Blues enduring a run of four games without victory in the Premier League. Form lines like that tend to leave a sour taste in the decision makers’ mouth at Chelsea, and one can only hope that it doesn’t end badly for Tuchel in London – like it did for the others who walked this journey before him.

With one win in seven league matches, something seems to be going wrong for the German. From his key attackers not turning up, to having his best wing-back pairing out for a lengthy period, it hasn’t been a joyful period for Chelsea.

With pressure mounting on the German, one can only hope that the board continue to show their faith in Tuchel and give him the opportunity to build a legacy at Chelsea after such a successful start to life in the capital.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 48-year-old tactician has proven himself as one of the best coaches in world football, with this being his first and only slump at Chelsea. After replacing Frank Lampard, Tuchel revived the Blues and turned them into one of the biggest dynasties in football again, conquering Europe to win the Champions League, which was soon followed up with a win in the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla.

He transformed the club to something that seemed unimaginable 12 months ago, so even the thought of parting ways should be quashed before materialising into something it shouldn’t be. With a fully fit squad, Tuchel had the team beating to the sound of his drum, earning their status as the best defence in world football, while Jorginho and N’Golo Kante picked up some of the biggest accolades a midfielder could receive in the game.

The beginning of every downfall starts with the dressing room turning their back on management, and after Romelu Lukaku’s infamous interview a while back, the writing looks to be on the wall. Luckily, nothing is engraved yet and there is still time for Tuchel to turn his fortunes around.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Blues have been pitted against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, while Chelsea have a fairly favourable two-legged tie against Lille in the Champions League. A piece of silverware, coupled with security in the top four, which is still in the Blues’ hands, would surely bide Tuchel more time with Chelsea – besides, it’s not like it wouldn’t be fully deserved.

Tuchel’s success at Chelsea has earned him the German Football Manager of the Year, ousting Jurgen Klopp to the accolade. He also scooped up the UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year, the Best FIFA Football Coach and the IFFHS Men’s World’s Best Club Coach in 2021.

Any scenario that ends with Tuchel and Chelsea on two different paths would be ludicrous and a nonsensical decision made by the board.

