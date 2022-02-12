Comment: Chelsea Starting to Find Their Rhythm as Thomas Tuchel Selection Headache Ahead of Club World Cup Final

It may seem like it was just the other day when Chelsea had lost their way and had dropped out of the race for the title, but there have been some positives of late for the Blues, which has seen Thomas Tuchel’s charges lose one of their last 16 matches across all competitions, going into the FIFA Club World Cup final against Palmeiras with their heads held high.

With the upturn in form comes the improvement of players in a number of positions, which has caused Tuchel serious problems when selecting his preferred line-up going into a new match. For starters, Kepa Arrizabalaga was phenomenal and kept the Blues’ advantage intact against Al-Hilal in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup.

With Edouard Mendy now in contention to play from the start again, Tuchel has a decision on his hands with the Senegalese being his number one choice all season, lifting the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea and most recently conquering Africa with his home nation, now Mendy will look to stamp his dominance across the globe and win yet another piece of silverware.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

A few months ago, that would have been an easy decision to make which highlights Kepa’s resurgence under Tuchel’s guidance.

Marcos Alonso also returned to the fold in the previous round against Al-Hilal, putting out the in-form Malang Sarr who has occupied the Spaniard’s position in the past couple of weeks. With Ben Chilwell out for the remainder of the campaign, Sarr and Alonso have all season to battle it out for the left-sided defensive role, which will likely be reclaimed by the Englishman next term when he makes his comeback.

The midfield pairing of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic worked well in the semi-finals as they’ve always been, but the likes of N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount were still sidelined and had to make an appearance off the bench, leaving the thought to wonder whether Tuchel has saved their legs for the final, or if the German is just flexing his muscles with the bulk of quality he has at his disposal.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea are competing in just about every competition available to them this season and with the likes of Timo Werner, Saul Niguez, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Trevoh Chalobah to name a few, the Blues have the squad depth that will surely lead them on their way to more glory.

Of late, its not just personnel that has given Tuchel something to think about but which systems to utilize with the German being a lot more adaptable to the opposition, tinkering between a back three and back four.

