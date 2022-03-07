Comment: Why Chelsea Don't Need to Be Concerned About Andreas Christensen Joining Barcelona

It’s the 39th minute of the Champions League final and the indomitable Thiago Silva succumbs to injury. The match, the biggest for the club in nine years, is finely poised.

Those are some big boots to fill in an occasion of the highest magnitude. To do so, to a level not only of the minimum requisite but above and beyond, is of great credit to Andreas Christensen. It is, after all, well documented that the Dane gets the butterflies on the cusp of huge games.

There should however be no illusion whatsoever that this was one of few highlights in a Blues career that never really hit the heights that was to be expected of a man playing regular football in that same competition on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach at the tender age of 20.

The Dane has arguably failed to reach his ceiling. IMAGO / Action Plus

It was five years prior to that when the centre-back was scooped up by Chelsea, arriving at Cobham from Brøndby IF on a free transfer. He was of a slim frame, with little meat on the bones and possessing raw but untamed potential.

The Dane would make his professional debut for the club in 2014, playing out of position in a narrow 2-1 win against Shrewsbury Town in the League Cup. His next appearance was rather less cause for celebration - the infamous 4-2 loss against Bradford City in the FA Cup.

He’d quietly shuffle off on loan to the aforementioned German outfit, making a name for himself further afield and garnering plaudits for his tidy and elegant beyond his years style of play. His technical attributes in particular were lauded, comfortable with the ball at his feet and impressive precision in his passing.

Christensen was and remains well regarded for his passing ability. IMAGO / Focus Images

Upon his return, there was optimism that Chelsea had a gem on their hands. One that was previously uncut, but was now polished and ready to follow in the footsteps of his idol John Terry in becoming the first ‘academy alumni’ - in the loosest definition of the term given his experience in Denmark prior - to crack the big time amongst a group of big-name, expensive superstars.

Yet, there’s a frustrating sense that the Dane never really nailed down that consistent starting berth of his own during his tenure at the Blues, never eclipsing more than 30 appearances in the league in any given season - something he achieved in both of his seasons with Monchengladbach. Granted, the competition for those places is sterner at a club like Chelsea than that of a steady Bundesliga outfit, but it’s still a disappointment for someone of his mooted abilities.

It’s also telling that his best periods adorning royal blue have been under Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel, deployed in a structure alongside two other centre-backs and affording significantly more protection than that when playing in a back four. The acid flashbacks many a Blues fan will have of his showing in a 0-3 reverse to newly promoted Sheffield United in the Premier League before he was hooked at half-time, for example, are testament to the perhaps harsh supposition that he just cannot cut it unless the system caters for his physical deficiencies and occasional lapses in concentration.

The centre-back has had his struggles in battles of strength. IMAGO / Sportimage

His Chelsea career is a portfolio of some real highs, but there has been the lowest lows and a litany of incredibly poor mistakes - FC Barcelona (H) in February 2018, Liverpool (H) in September 2020, Aston Villa (H) in December 2020, Manchester City (A) in May 2021, need one go on?

The latter two mistakes also occurred during spells of play in which the Dane went down ‘injured’, his durability another frustrating question mark over a player with all the gear, but very often no idea. The Villa one drew criticism from hero Terry, which no doubt rankled.

The reality is that, for all his pitfalls, the Blues really have given him every opportunity to prove himself and stake his claim. But there is an inevitably growing school of thought that a clean break is best for both parties. The club, enjoying Silva in the twilight of his career and aging like a fine wine while the likes of Trevoh Chalobah emerge and make Christensen that little bit more dispensable. The player, clearly feeling his personal goals lie elsewhere by purportedly shifting the goalposts on his contract demands and drawing lustful eyes from some of the continent’s giants as that contract runs down to zero - with a medical at FC Barcelona reportedly well underway.

If this really is the end for the boy from Lillerød at Stamford Bridge, this writer would hope he maintains the expected level of professionalism of a Chelsea Football Club employee into the final days. Certainly, the Dane should be expected to answer the call when he is required and not shirk responsibility in the fixtures that leave him feeling queasy in the stomach.

Andreas Christensen may feel that he has outlived Chelsea. The emerging feeling amongst many fans, as they say, is mutual. The club has other priorities, other targets, and more promise emerging from the Cobham conveyor belt. They will be just fine. For Christensen, however, it appears to be put your money where your mouth is time. O brave new world…

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube