Comment: Chelsea Will Hope Thomas Tuchel’s Potential ‘Crazy’ Reece James Carabao Cup Final Decision Doesn’t Backfire

Chelsea have been without Reece James since December 2021 after the 22-year-old was substituted with a hamstring injury against Brighton and Hove Albion.

We could be about to see his return to action for Chelsea though, and in one of the most important matches of the season.

Thomas Tuchel teased his return during his pre-Liverpool press conference ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

“Very, very good question," replied Tuchel over if James would return against Liverpool.

"He looked brilliant in the last two training session. Let’s wait for another training session and see if I’m crazy enough to put him on the pitch or if the reasonable side of me wins in the end and we go for step by step. Would be a huge step but honestly yesterday and today he looked so strong, so confident and so involved in training that you are tempted to do it. Let’s see. We have a little bit of time.

"The most important thing for him and us is that he’s back and feels confident to step up on this level like he did yesterday and today. Still two days to go and we will take the decision.”

Whilst Chelsea fans are eager to see James return after a fine start to the season, the Blues must remain patient as to not risk serious injury to the youngster once more.

Tuchel seemed set on making a 'crazy' decision as he was all smiles talking to the press, and it may well be a decision that could pay off.

Romelu Lukaku only registered seven touches against Crystal Palace in what is his worst performance to date since returning to the club.

He has looked underwhelming since returning from injury and Covid in December, coincidentally around the same time that James faced a spell on the sidelines.

In James' absence, Cesar Azpilicueta has played at wing-back and it is clear that the Spaniard cannot offer the same service that the Englishman can.

Lukaku's biggest strengths are in the air, a player that needs service and balls into the box to compete to win and this has been lacking in a flat Chelsea side since James' absence.

The Belgian's best performance came against Arsenal, a match where James assisted Lukaku just minutes into his debut.

The pair have struggled to play many matches together, unlucky due to injuries but it could be time to unleash them against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, and in particular James - who was on a fantastic run of form as Chelsea sat top of the league going into December.

However, Chelsea must hope that, if Tuchel opts to throw James in the deep end on his return, it does not backfire.

The Blues drew 1-1 at Anfield earlier in the season and could have won the game if they had 11 men on the pitch.

Unfortunately, the Blues were reduced to ten men with James himself being dismissed for a handball on the line, perhaps showing a bit of inexperience in an otherwise fantastic performance.

This poses the question, would it be better to start a more experienced head in place of James, who would be rushed back into the side.

The danger of new Liverpool signing Luis Diaz alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane may prove to be too much for James to handle in an intense return, and should perhaps be spared.

Furthermoe, the last thing Chelsea want is to rush James back and then face another setback, with him picking up an injury as he wasn't ready for a return.

The Blues have shown that despite not playing the best football in his absence, they can win matches - and more importantly, trophies.

Chelsea lifted the Club World Cup with James on the sideline, opting for a four at the back formation which is more suited to certain players.

The main decision for Tuchel to make in the line-up will no doubtedbly be upfront, and then in goal, but the decision regarding James' involvement is also important.

However, he must consider the potential risks over any benefits of starting James, with Ben Chilwell already on the long-term injury list and unavailable for the rest of the season.

Chelsea still have several competitions to play for, including the FA Cup and Champions League and James will be crucial for the end of season run-in, as much as he will be to help his side lift the Carabao Cup.

If he is cleared fit to start by the medical staff, expect Tuchel to go 'crazy' and line-up with James, to perhaps provide a shock to Jurgen Klopp and bring some dynamism back to the Chelsea right hand-side, partnering up with Hakim Ziyech or Mason Mount to cause Liverpool problems.

