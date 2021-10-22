Comment: Chelsea’s Best Front Three for the Upcoming Fixtures

Chelsea’s 4-0 win at home in the Champions League group stage versus Swedish side Malmö was very much a ‘complete performance’.

The Blues dominated 73% of possession, recorded 20 shots (seven on target), compared to Malmo’s two with zero on target, and also limited the visitor’s ‘expected goals’ to just 0.07, whilst recording an xG of 2.64.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

However, the evening was somewhat marred with the injuries to both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner in the first-half. The Belgian, who is Chelsea’s top scorer in all competitions this season with four goals, picked up an ankle injury, whilst Werner suffered a hamstring injury. Tuchel confirmed the pair will miss the next two matches against Norwich City and Southampton.

With winger Christian Pulisic also unavailable for Saturday's clash at home to Norwich in the Premier League, and games home and away versus Southampton and Newcastle next week coming thick and fast, what front three should Chelsea deploy to secure the victories and continue the side’s positive momentum?

Mason Mount

Mason Mount missed games versus Juventus and Man City in recent weeks with a minor knock, but returned to the starting XI in the clash versus Malmö, and put in a confident and assured performance in the victory.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mount started on the right of the attacking trio, and in 90 minutes completed 43/48 passes, including three key passes and three accurate crosses. Mount was energetic in his pressing and forward runs down the right-hand flank, and this can be illustrated in his heat map below:

With bottom-placed Norwich City set to visit Stamford Bridge, who Mount scored against in August 2019, this could be the perfect opportunity for the 22-year-old to add goals and assists to his game, and open up Chelsea’s lead at the top of the table. His combination of creativity with defensive work-rate is crucial to the interplay and synergies in the Blue’s attack - his shot-creating actions per 90 (4.76) and tackles per 90 (2.12) both rank in the top 8% for attackers in Europe’s ‘top five’ leagues.

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz bagged his second goal of the season with a finely-taken chip in the Malmö clash, and with injuries to both Lukaku and Werner, now is the perfect time for the German to pick up some form and reestablish himself in Chelsea’s attacking frontline.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The 22-year-old German has been reshuffled positionally repeatedly during his time at Chelsea under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, but his best football has undoubtedly come in the central ‘number nine’ role, a position he can dominate in weeks to come. Since Tuchel’s appointment as manager in January, Havertz has scored six goals, the joint-most under the German coach with Mason Mount, including the winner in the Champions League final against Man City in May.

Havertz also proved his capabilities as a central striker in his final season at Leverkusen - in eight games at centre-forward, he scored seven and assisted one, averaging a goal contribution every 74 minutes.

(Photo by DDP images/Sipa USA)

With Havertz struggling in terms of featuring in a regular and consistent position, these upcoming games provide a great opportunity for the German to pick up valuable minutes in his favoured role, with Tuchel saying: "He lacks the statistics of decisive things, of goals and assists. He needs to fight his way back into the team when he gets minutes. This can happen any time, we trust and believe in him."

Callum Hudson-Odoi

The majority of Callum Hudson-Odoi’s minutes this campaign have come in the right wing-back role, with injuries and suspensions limiting Reece James’ involvement to date. However, the youngster’s favoured role is on the left of the attack, a position he can excel in in the busy schedule ahead.

After replacing Timo Werner just before half-time, Hudson-Odoi had a fine performance on the left, interlinking with Havertz and Mount to superb effect. The attacker completed 18/19 passes, and provided the assist for Havertz to make it 3-0.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In fact, Hudson-Odoi and Havertz seem to have a great understanding in attack; the two have linked up for goals against Man City, West Brom, Krasnodar and Crystal Palace since the beginning of last season. With Havertz providing the finishing element to the attack, and Mount providing his high level of pressing and work-rate, Hudson-Odoi’s pace and explosiveness can cause serious problems for defenders.

With a deadline day loan move to Borussia Dortmund falling through, Hudson-Odoi will be keen to pick up more consistent first-team minutes at Chelsea, with games against Norwich and Southampton the first step in this process.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube