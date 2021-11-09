Comment: Chelsea’s Defensive Resilience Alone Will See Them Over the Line in Premier League Title Race

In recent weeks the Premier League front runners have all stumbled in their quest to reach the summit of the table. With Liverpool losing to West Ham 3-1 on Sunday and Manchester City to Crystal Palace recently, Chelsea need to shrug off the frustrations of Saturdays 1-1 draw and go full throttle after the international break in their bid to win their sixth Premier League.

Saturdays 1-1 draw to Burnley shows there is still work to be done before Chelsea reach top gear this season. Despite the result, the Blues still sit three points clear at the top of the Premier League as they welcome the return of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner before a run of unnerving fixtures after the international break.

In the 2004-05 season, Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea broke records in their 95 point title winning campaign where they conceded just 15 goals all season. 16 years on and the Blues are on course to replicate similar defensive numbers which could become paramount to the overall standings by May.

“Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.” - Sir Alex Ferguson

Chelsea’s back three this season has posed awkward for teams playing the Blues home and Away since adopted by Tuchel in January. Matej Vydra’s 79th minute equaliser on Saturday marked just the fourth time the Blues’ defence has been breached this season in the league as the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva have been integral to the solidity and composure seen within Chelsea’s back line.

37-year-old Silva is still playing at his maximum potential as a title win will put him amongst one of the greatest free transfers in Premier League history. The former PSG captain has averaged an impressive pass accuracy of 90% this season and has made more tackles per 90 than the likes of Virgil Van Dijk and Harry Maguire. It is this composure and experience from Silva at the back which spreads across the rest of the team, with the Brazilian playing the correct passes at vital times to retain possession for his side.

Chelsea’s upcoming fixtures versus Leicester and Manchester United pose large attacking threat and midfield creativity which could test the resilience of a side which need to kick into gear in this hectic period in the lead up to Christmas. However both Leicester and United have had underwhelming starts to the campaign and are vulnerable defensively.

Wing-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James have been in the form of their lives in recent weeks with both players contributing with important goals for the Blues. After being described as midfielders by Thomas Tuchel it is clear that both players can be the difference maker in both halves of the pitch throughout the season.

‘If you play in a back three it is not really a full-back position, more a midfield position. I would not call them defenders.’

Facing his former side next, Ben Chilwell will be playing with purpose to continue his dominating form and to help his side back to winning ways The 24-year-old has already equalled last seasons tally of three league goals in a system which has given more attacking freedom in the final third.

With the likes of Romelu Lukaku still yet to make the overall impact expected at Chelsea. Chilwell and James will be key throughout the campaign in unlocking his goal scoring threat with testing crosses and passes into the box. James in particular has been very efficient this season on the ball, with his long pass accuracy being 65% and assisting three times already with eight games played.

It is undeniable that Chelsea have a wealth of talent going forward with quality on the pitch and on the bench every week. However with the competitiveness of this season, defensively the Blues have been way ahead of the curve and combined with their ability of turning defence into attack I believe Chelsea will still be front runners by May.

