Comment: Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic's European Excellence Could Return to Haunt Former Club Real Madrid

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic could prove to be the key when he faces his former club, Real Madrid, in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

The Croat spent four years in Spain with Los Blancos, where he lifted the UEFA Champions League three years in a row, a remarkable achievement.

However, during his time in Spain he did not manager to displace the preferred trio of Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos.

This saw him shipped out to Chelsea, on an initial loan move in 2019 before this became permanent a year later.

However, with an ageing midfield, this could come back to haunt them in the quarter-final when they face Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

Last season saw N'Golo Kante boss the midfield against Modric, Casemiro and Kroos, who could get nowhere near the French international, with Kovacic not chosen to start in either match.

This season could see the Croatian preferred in midfield after his fine form this season.

Kovacic has featured in 36 matches already for Chelsea this season, scoring twice and registering a further five assists as he has been a standout performer in Tuchel's side.

Therefore, we could see the midfielder come back to haunt his former side, who do not have a completely ageing midfield, with youngsters Fede Valverde and Edouardo Camavinga amongst their ranks.

However, with Kovacic hitting his prime, the decision to let him join Chelsea could prove costly as the two sides face off in Champions League action, with the Croatian able to lean on his European experience with Real Madrid to help navigate the clash for his current side.

Tuchel will be hoping that Kovacic can play his part as he heaped praise on his player ahead of a reunion with Real.

"He looks like a wonderkid in training in some exercises. Today he had an outstanding training session and is a fantastic character," Tuchel admitted.

"A lovely guy, a humble guy, and so interested in sports. He's so happy to train and deliver for the team. It's a true pleasure.



"Even at Real Madrid, I was aware of his talent and I felt there was a next step coming. I'm very happy that he's my player and plays a lot this season. He is crucial to us on the pitch and off the pitch in the way he behaves."



Could the former Madrid man make his previous employers regret their decision to let him leave?

