Comment: Chelsea's recent resurgence shouldn't distract Thomas Tuchel from making key changes to his squad next season

Chelsea's 2-0 win against Burnley was a victory for Chelsea's old guard more than anything.

The two goal scorers on Sunday, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, have struggled for game time this season. But Thomas Tuchel's arrival has seemingly breathed new life into their stagnant careers. And whilst Azpilicueta's adaptability, leadership and hard work should continue to be of great value to Tuchel. This shouldn't, however, be considered cause for a reassessment of certain player's standing within the squad.

It's always easy when a new manager comes in to be dazzled by the newfound dedication of players previously on the periphery of the squad. Was it the fault of the previous manager? Has the player in question been treated unfairly? Does he deserve another chance? Well, in the case of Chelsea's missing men, the answer is no.

Chelsea's old-guard helped Thomas Tuchel secure his first victory in charge of The Blues. (Photo by ANDREW COULDRIDGE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The first goal of the Tuchel era started with Jorginho breaking free of his marker and picking out the onrushing Mason Mount on the half-way line. A simple yet effective sequence that led to Chelsea opening the scoring. It showcased the very best of Jorginho's skillset and drew many to claim that Frank Lampard had been hasty to cast him aside.

But there's a fickleness that particularly afflicts football fans. We're all guilty of it, these players have likely contributed to some beautiful memories. So, it's not entirely surprising. But ultimately 'our brightest hope for the future lies in the lessons of the past.'

Jorginho's long-term future doesn't lay at Chelsea. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Jorginho is a glorious passer of the ball and his composure in possession is second to none. But as Lampard discovered, he is a liability defensively. The Italian lacks the positional awareness and turn of pace necessary to defend in the transition. Whilst his physical deficiencies often lead him to play within himself. And a player of Jorginho's limited physical attributes cannot play with the safety lock on.

From the outside looking in two clean sheets from two games is a promising return. And by all accounts it is. It just isn't a testament to the solidity of Tuchel's double pivot. Wolves and Burnley, two of the league's lowest-scoring outfits, still managed to penetrate the heart of Chelsea's backline with regularity. Neither was it a by-product of Chelsea's attacking efficiency either. Jorginho completed 139 passes and took 147 touches against Wolves yet contributed just one key-pass.

Jorginho struggled to influence the game against Wolves despite seeing a lot of the ball. (Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Granted he was much better against Burnley, but that's where the problem lies. Two virtually identical set-ups from the away side and yet two polarising performances from Jorginho. At 29-years-old in a league where such time is not always a guarantee, there seems little reason to persist.

As his already limited physical capabilities inevitably depreciate so will his value in the market. Italy offers both parties a clean break and allows Tuchel to prioritise a more functional and defensively dependable pivot. Billy Gilmour and even Ethan Ampadu look ready to step up whilst options in the transfer market are plentiful. Now Tuchel's relationship with the midfielder may muddy the waters. But realistically Jorginho's departure is one component of a far larger transition that Chelsea must undertake.

Billy Gilmour looks ready to step up should Jorginho leave the club.

Alonso's touch and volley against Burnley was another addition to the Spaniard's extensive highlight reel at Chelsea. A player capable of producing great goals at critical moments, Alonso will always hold a place in Chelsea folklore. But ultimately, where the glory lies calamity follows not too far behind.

I'm sure everyone reading has their own story of woe when it comes Alonso. Whether it's Wolves away under Maurizio Sarri or the 3-3 with West Brom earlier this season, the 30-year-old has shown himself time and time again to be a liability. Much like David Luiz, his departure will be met with some regret. Because despite his flaws he has contributed to a Premier League, a Europa League and an FA Cup title. Again though, sentimentality shouldn't distract Tuchel from making such decisions.

Marcos Alonso has a long-held affinity at Chelsea. But nevertheless, Tuchel should look to move him on in the summer. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Alonso may well continue to flourish this season and for that Chelsea fans should be grateful. But whilst in the immediacy, this may breed results, the long-term thinking should be a view to increasing his value in the market ahead of a summer transfer. His age, his tactical rigidity and his poor positional sense were cause for concern under Lampard. And they should still be under Tuchel.

Chelsea have one of the biggest squads in the league and player morale was certainly a factor in Lampard's demise. So, with the departure of Fikayo Tomori already raising concerns, it seems that Tuchel and the board have some far easier decisions to make in regard to trimming down the squad. Whether or not they actually make these decisions, however, remains to be seen.

