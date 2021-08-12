Comment: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Signing Not as Costly as Appears

After a summer filled with much speculation, and little progress in Chelsea’s chase for an elite level striker, the Blues have finally got their man. Romelu Lukaku returns for his second act at Stamford Bridge, seven years after being sold to Everton for a then-hefty fee of £30 million.

The Belgian’s value has skyrocketed since 2014, which is no surprise to anyone who closely tracked him all those years ago, as Chelsea had to fork out a reported £97.5 million (€115 million) to bring him back to West London. At first glance the transfer looks quite bloated, even for a player with the stature of Lukaku, but when diving deeper into it, it’s easy to see this transfer might have saved Chelsea quite a fair bit more in the long-run.

First, let’s look at the alternatives to Lukaku. Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. The latter would have cost at least £120-£130 million, is the same age as Lukaku and has far more injury worries attached to his. There’s the caveat of course that Manchester City seem pretty intent on bringing him in to continue their charge towards a fourth league title in five years, as well as the fact that Daniel Levy would never sell to Tottenham’s city rivals.

As for Haaland, it was always going to take the now-infamous 'crazy bid' to convince Borussia Dortmund to sell a year before a €75 million release clause kicks in for their prized asset. On top of that, chances are Haaland would have been on circa £400/500,000-a-week in wages, not to mention the commission which would be heading in the direction of his agent Mino Raiola and father Alfie for their involvement in the deal. The transfer would easily cost Chelsea over £200 million (at a minimum), and it could have been significantly more. When compared to these two options, Lukaku at £97.5 million and a reported £350,000-a-week salary doesn’t seem too costly.

Borussia Dortmund's valuation of Haaland proved to be out of reach for Chelsea Photo by SIPA USA

Another factor to consider is relating to a strategy Chelsea’s recruitment team seem to have settled on in the last couple of years. Instead of looking to cheaper options, as was done in the disastrous 2017 transfer window, the club seem to have operated on an all-or-nothing plan. If top tier options aren’t available, Chelsea seem pleased with either bringing in an academy player to fill a place in the squad or continue with current options.

Previously, Chelsea may have settled on a Dusan Vlahovic or Sasa Kalajdzic at a fraction of the near £100 million it took to prize Lukaku away from Inter, yet although these ‘Plan B’ options are cheaper in the short-term, they can turn out to be more expensive in the long run. If neither Vlahovic or Kalajdzic succeeded, then in a year or two Chelsea would have to dip into the transfer market again. Over two or three attempts of these signings would eventually turn into a more costly expenditure than Lukaku has.

It’s a similar approach to the signing of Ben Chilwell last summer. Although the left-back cost £50 million, the club decided he proved a better, and more reliable investment than any of the cheaper alternatives of Sergi Reguillon, Alex Telles and Nicolas Tagliafico. There are never any guarantees, even with the biggest of transfers, but it looks as if the club have realised the Zappacosta, Emerson and Drinkwater-like signings aren’t worth the immediate £20-30 million in savings.

Chilwell was signed last summer despite cheaper alternatives being available (Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

One other way that the Lukaku signing can be viewed as cheaper than £100 million is the quality he adds to the side. We all know what he’s capable of, having scored 64 goals in two seasons in Italy as well as 113 Premier League goals shared out in his time at West Brom, Everton and Manchester United. This Chelsea team is built for a goal scorer of his ilk, as constant chances are created but rarely converted. It’s a problem that has contributed to the club languishing in top four battles for the last few years, but with Lukaku now added to the side, it should be a safe assumption that Champions League qualification will be guaranteed before the last couple of weeks of the season (that feat hasn’t been achieved by Chelsea since the title-winning year in 2017). The pay out from competing in the Champions League can bring in anywhere from £70 million to £110 million (perhaps even more as the value of TV deals begin to rise) and is a figure that the board rely on as a means of revenue.

Photo by Alexander Demianchuk/TASS/Sipa USA

If Lukaku’s goals will be the difference between Chelsea finishing in the top four or not for the remainder of his time here, then you don’t need me to do the math as to why this deal will turn into a long-term gain. Of course, a circa £100 million transfer comes with expectations that are much higher than just finishing in the top four, but considering Chelsea needed some help from Gareth Bale on the last round of fixtures to ensure they finished there last season, then the sole addition of Lukaku can very well be the difference maker between competing in Europe’s premier competition or not.

It's important to remember that Lukaku isn't only being brought in because it was a deal that was financially sensible. The hope, and expectation, is that he will help Chelsea compete for major honours. However, in a time where clubs across Europe are struggling because of shortsighted player recruitment strategies, it is comforting to know that even a £100 million transfer can indeed be worth its weight in gold.

