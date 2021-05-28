Comment: Chelsea's Top Performers in the Champions League This Season

Chelsea have reached their third Champions League final, and will square off against fellow Premier League side Manchester City in their first ever final tomorrow night, at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto.

Chelsea have used 24 different players in the tournament so far, including giving European debuts to academy graduates Tino Anjorin and Billy Gilmour in the Group Stage versus Krasnodar. The Blues have scored 22 goals and only conceded four in the competition so far - whilst City have also conceded four, although have scored 25.

The Manchester side surely enter the final as favourites, also outscoring the Blues in goals per game in the competition [2.1 versus 1.8], total shots per game [10.3 versus 8.7], and average ball possession [60.6% versus 53.3%]. City are the bookmakers favourites after another Premier League triumph under Pep Guardiola - scoring 25 more goals than Chelsea, finishing 20 points ahead.

After Mason Mount was recently named Chelsea Fan’s Player of the Year, who have been the top performers in the Champions League for the Blues this campaign?

Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy ranks highest in the squad in the Champions League according to SofaScore, with a rating of 7.35. This season was the Senegalese keeper’s first in the tournament after arriving from Rennes, having played four games in the Europa League in the 2019/20 season.

Mendy has had an excellent debut campaign in London, and this has been reflected in his form in Europe. Mendy has only missed one game - the group stage dead rubber draw versus Krasnodar, keeping an incredible eight clean sheets, conceding just three. Ederson’s seven clean sheets, where he is ranked second, ensures Mendy will win the Champions League Golden Glove, whilst he is able to join Keylor Navas as the only keeper with nine clean sheets in a single Champions League campaign if he keeps City out in the final.

Furthermore, Mendy’s save percentage of 90.6% is the best in the competition, with Keylor Navas ranked second at 81.5%. For comparison, Ederson’s save percentage is exactly 80%. Mendy especially proved his quality in two crucial knockout ties. In the 0-2 first-leg away win versus FC Porto in the quarter-final, Mendy made five saves, and completed 28/33 passes, including four long balls, to help Chelsea progress to the semi-finals.

Mendy followed this up with an exceptional display in the semi-final second leg at home to Real Madrid. Again, Mendy made five saves, including keeping out a fierce Karim Benzema drive and header, and completed 87% of his passes, including seven long balls. Mendy’s 8.2 SofaScore rating outranked ex-Blue Thibaut Courtois’ 6.7, indicating Chelsea can feel safe and secure between the sticks.

Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar ‘Dave’ Azpilicueta has also had a superb European campaign this season - the only current squad member who reached the semi-finals in 2014. The Spaniard’s SofaScore rating of 7.22 is the fourth highest in the squad - although Emerson and Tino Anjorin have only featured in very limited minutes.

Azpi was rotated out of the team for two Group Stage games, but has captained the Blues in every other available game in the route to the final, playing the full 90 in both legs of the round of 16 and quarter-final.

Azpilicueta has also proved his tactical and positional versatility by featuring in a number of different roles. Having played at right-back in a back four under Lampard, Azpi has played at both centre-back in a back three, as well as at right wing-back under Thomas Tuchel.

Azpi has been Chelsea’s ‘Mr Reliable’ in the tournament this season - averaging an 87% pass completion rate, coupled with an average of 3.6 tackles and interceptions per 90. Azpi was particularly impressive in the 0-1 first-leg away win versus Atletico.

Playing on the right of a back three, Azpi completed 88 accurate passes, including three accurate long balls. As well as winning all of his aerial duels [6/6], Azpi’s four clearances helped secure the clean sheet and preserve Chelsea’s narrow lead on away goals going into the second leg.

Olivier Giroud

With his contract set to expire this summer, and the club unlikely to offer an extension, OIivier Giroud appears set to play his last game for Chelsea if he features in the final. The Frenchman has had a brilliant European campaign with the Blues this season, scoring crucial goals and proving to be reliable under both Lampard and Tuchel. Giroud is Chelsea’s top scorer in Europe with six goals, and is the fifth highest rated in the squad by SofaScore.

After acting as an unused sub in the first two Group Stage games, Giroud picked up 27 minutes off the bench in the 3-0 home win versus Rennes. It was the following game, the reverse tie in France, where Giroud made his impact known - climbing to head home a Timo Werner miss in the 91st minute, ensuring a third consecutive Champions League victory for Chelsea for the first time since December 2015, and qualification to the knockout stage.

Giroud was rewarded with a start in the away game at Sevilla, and scored all the goals in a 0-4 drubbing. A variety of finishes, including a penalty, saw Giroud become the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League since Ferenc Puskas for Real Madrid in 1965, when the competition was known as the European Cup.

Furthermore, Giroud became just the second player to score European hat-tricks for two different English clubs after Michael Owen, and the first Chelsea player to score four in one game since Frank Lampard in 2010. This earned him a perfect SofaScore rating of 10.0.

Giroud also scored the crucial sole away goal in the round of 16 first leg away game at Atletico, an acrobat overhead kick that was originally ruled out for offside. As well as scoring the crucial goal, Giroud completed 17/21 passes before he was subbed off for Kai Havertz with three minutes left, and was named BBCSport Man of the Match. This goal made Giroud the oldest scorer in Chelsea’s history in the Champions League knockout stages.

Whilst Giroud may not feature in the final, he will be remembered and appreciated for his contributions towards reaching the final this season, scoring crucial goals in both the Group Stage and knockout rounds.

