Comment: Christian Pulisic's Man of the Match Performance for USMNT vs Morocco Hands Chelsea Blueprint for Future With Star

Christian Pulisic put in a Man of the Match performance for the USMNT in a friendly against Morocco, with his display handing Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel the blueprint for his future success at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old was only on the pitch for 65 minutes but registered a fantastic first-half assist before winning a penalty for the USMNT's third of the match.

His playmaking skills were on show as well as his leadership during the international, showing Chelsea what they need to do to get the American firing next season and into the future,

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Pulisic set up Brenden Aaronson's opener in sublime fashion, running onto a ball over the top of the Morocco defence before bringing it down with a sublime touch and chopping back onto his left foot before supplying the new Leeds United player to break the deadlock.

The piece of individual brilliance will remind Chelsea fans of the gem that they have on their hands, despite possibly being an uncut one.

There has never been any doubt regarding the potential of Pulisic during his time at Stamford Bridge, with his most impressive spell coming behind closed doors during the lockdown period in England.

Despite this run of form, the USMNT captain suffered injury setbacks and struggled to earn his place back in the side due to the attacking wealth that Chelsea pose - if handed the chance you must impress every match or face being dropped for somebody else.

Pulisic was playing with a weight of his shoulders back on home soil in Cincinnati and was part of everything good that the USMNT did in attack.

Dropping deep as a number 10, Pulisic picked the ball up and ran at defenders, full of confidence.

What was most impressive was his decision making, timing of the pass and all-around chance creation - something which Chelsea have struggled with in recent seasons.

Whilst the forward has struggled with consistency, whether that be through his own fault or the fact that his versatility has worked against him - often being thrown into a wing-back role - there is still hope for Pulisic at Chelsea.

On occasion when Pulisic has been trusted as a number 10 under Tuchel he has impressed but this has been rare.

Furthermore, he has not received a run of games as some of his co-stars at Stamford Bridge have.

Pulisic was also impressive with his leadership quality, something that is lacking in the Chelsea frontline.

The USMNT captain, a remarkable feat in itself at such a young age, bought a penalty with a fantastic piece of skill before proving his worth as the leader of the next generation of American talent.

What came next some may say was taken out of the Cesar Azpilicueta book of leadership, with Pulisic picking the ball up as the Morocco players surrounded him to put him off the penalty.

Whilst Pulisic is the USMNT penalty taker, he soaked up the pressure as the whole stadium expected their captain to slot home.

But, no. Pulisic handed the ball to debutant and childhood friend Haji Wright to have a debut to remember before the forward powered home the spot-kick.

Pulisic could have added to his tally for his country and ensured the match was won but instead he selflessly thought of his teammate, something which is sure to increase moral in the dressing room.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Soaking up the pressure, as Azpilicueta did in the Club World Cup final for Kai Havertz, Pulisic has proven that he can lead from the front and be a fantastic example to his teammates - something we are yet to see in his personality in England.

Finally, Pulisic came out in the post-match interview to criticise the American fans for poor attendance numbers, showing that he is not afraid to come across as a 'bad guy', wanting his country to support him.

Tuchel and the new Chelsea ownership must now decide what the future holds for the American, who will no doubt benefit from a run of games to increase his confidence.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Chelsea head to America for pre-season as they prepare to challenge at the top end once again next campaign, providing Pulisic with the perfect opportunity on a tour of his home nation ahead of the World Cup.

Now is the time for Tuchel and Pulisic to put their heads together, work hard and map out the blueprint for the American's future at the club or risk losing an uncut gem.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube