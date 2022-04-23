Comment: Declan Rice's Latest Stance Over West Ham Future Sets Up Chelsea Audition

West Ham Declan Rice's latest stance over his future at West Ham has set up the perfect Chelsea audition in front of the Stamford Bridge crowd on Sunday afternoon.

The Irons travel to west London on the weekend to face third placed Chelsea in the Premier League as they hope to climb ahead of Manchester United into sixth place.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

While Rice has been linked with Chelsea - his former club - for a number of seasons now, it seems more and more likely that a move this summer could materialise.

Hammers manager David Moyes has, however, made it unequivocally known that the 23-year-old is not for sale.

Despite this, Rice has turned down the latest contract offer from his club, as they struggle to tie him down to a contract lasting until later than 2024, which is when is current one is due to expire.

Fabrizio Romano wrote: "Declan Rice has turned down third contract offer at West Ham. There’s still no agreement - Rice has always been committed, but he’s now open to a move this summer."

IMAGO / Focus Images

Recent speculation has also suggested that Rice wants to leave, with 90min reporting that he told his club he believes this summer is the right time for him to move on.

However, should any team - as Manchester United are also interested in his talents - want to sign Rice, Moyes has made it clear that he values the holding midfielder at £150 million.

So, what does all this mean ahead of Sunday afternoon's clash?

Well, Declan Rice wanting to make a return to Chelsea is one of the worst-kept secrets in the Premier League.

Mason Mount, his best friend from childhood, is at the club and thriving this season.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea can offer him guaranteed Champions League football, rather than the Europa League. That being said, should West Ham go all the way and win the competition this year, a spot in the Champions League would be waiting for them next season.

And, with Jorginho and N'Golo Kante both in their thirties, Rice could offer some well needed youth in the holding midfield role at Chelsea.

His performances in an Irons shirt have been nothing short of extraordinary, having worked his way up to vice-captain at such a young age.

And as he prepares to face Chelsea for the second time this season, Rice will undoubtedly have the recent headlines in the back of his mind.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Rice knows he is already on Chelsea's radar, and with the number of injuries the Blues have suffered throughout the season, he should be on their radar.

The 23-year-old has played 31 of 33 league matches this season so far, and has not been substituted once.

He will undoubtedly be hoping to impress in front of Thomas Tuchel's team on Sunday, well in the knowledge that Chelsea's new owner may be looking to make a marquee summer signing at the end of the season.

