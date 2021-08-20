Comment: Do Chelsea Need to Sign Another Midfielder This Summer?

Chelsea’s transfer window so far has been pretty decent.

After a slow start, with the summer’s Euros tournament complicating deals for buying clubs, the Blues wrapped up a club record £97.5 million transfer for Romelu Lukaku, injecting much needed firepower up front (Jorginho finished top scorer in the league last season with seven penalties).

Furthermore, the club has accelerated outgoings in recent weeks with the aim of trimming the bloated squad - with many of the ‘loan army’ looking for a new home next season, permanent or temporary. Michy Batshuayi has joined Besiktas, whilst Kenedy has returned to Brazil with Flamengo, both on loan.

Matt Miazga, Davide Zappacosta, Emerson and Ike Ugbo, all surplus to requirements, have also been linked to sides in Spain, Italy, France and Belgium. This list will continue to grow in coming weeks - with Danny Drinkwater, Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko not involved in Thomas Tuchel’s plans and set to depart.

However, one pressing concern remains for many fans - will Chelsea sign another midfielder before the window shuts on August 31? Chelsea currently only have three senior ‘conventional’ midfielders in the squad after loaning youngster Billy Gilmour to newly-promoted Norwich.

These three midfielders are undoubtedly phenomenal options to have though. Jorginho has been touted for the Ballon D’or after winning the Champions League and Euros this summer, whilst N’golo Kante is arguably a top five midfielder in Premier League history. Mateo Kovacic also had a solid season after winning Chelsea Player of the Year in 2019/20 - averaging a SofaScore rating of 7.10.

Despite this, squad depth is crucial beyond words, especially in the era of COVID-19 and unpredictable unavailability's and quarantines. With Chelsea set to compete in the Club World Cup in December, the club could play a maximum of 66 games across the 2021/22 season.

Chelsea’s midfielders, regardless of their status and talent, have suffered with sporadic fitness issues, evident last season particularly. Kante missed three games with a hamstring injury in January, and missed clashes against Arsenal and Aston Villa late in the campaign in order to handle his workload. Billy Gilmour was able to step up in Kante’s absence, but will not be able to do so in a Blue shirt this season.

At the same time, Mateo Kovacic missed nine games with a muscle injury - including three in the knockout stage of the Champions League - whilst Jorginho will be 30 in December and unable to feature in every game.

The risks of operating a comparatively thin squad were laid bare last season with the example of Liverpool, hoping to defend their first ever Premier League title. Captain Jordan Henderson missed 12 league games with an abductor injury, whilst Thiago, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita (the latter two especially injury prone) missed a total of 46 league games with various injuries (and COVID).

The Reds dropped 30 points from their 2019/20 league winning total, scoring 17 less goals, and conceding nine more.

On the other hand, Man City are extremely well-stocked in midfield areas - with Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Phil Foden and Oleksander Zinchenko competing for roles. City improved upon their 2019/20 points tally by five points despite injuries to Gundogan and de Bruyne, consistently rotating the midfield dependent on the competition and opposition.

It may well be wise for Chelsea to invest in another midfielder to bolster the squad ahead of involvement in five different competitions. What options could the club consider?

Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea were linked with a move for 21-year-old French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as early as February, who plays alongside ex-Blue Cesc Fabregas for AS Monaco in Ligue 1. Tchouameni is a dynamic, exciting midfield prospect, and would represent a shrewd purchase for the club.

Tchouameni truly caught the eye across Europe with his displays last season - featuring in 36 of Monaco’s 38 league games as the club finished 3rd with 78 points, just five behind champions Lille, also playing every game in the Coupe de France as The Monégasques lost to PSG in the final.

With Monaco alternating between a 4-3-3 and 4-4-2 setup under Niko Kovac, Tchouameni picked up minutes as both a deep ‘anchor’, and in a midfield pivot. The youngster was rated Monaco’s second best performer by both SofaScore (7.15) and WhoScored (7.16) - impressing in midfield with his ability to break up play with tackles and interceptions, and to launch attacks for teammates with progressive passes in transition. This style of play has drawn flattering comparisons to compatriots N’golo Kante and Paul Pogba.

Upon joining Monaco from Bordeaux in January 2020, the Monaco Tribune described the deal as “a superb piece of business - Tchouameni intervenes with conviction and confidence to stop attacks dead … able to cover ground efficiently, the 20-year-old’s running power ensures he can get back quickly so his team can regain structural stability”.

Across the last 365 days, Tchouameni’s tackles per 90 (4.16), successful pressures per 90 (7.10) and interceptions per 90 (1.97) all ranked in the top 10% for midfielders in Europe’s ‘top five’ leagues - illustrating an elite talent, who doesn’t turn 22 until January. Valued at €30 million by TransferMarkt, Tchouameni would be a superb signing as an N’Golo Kante understudy ahead of the new season.

Ilaix Moriba

According to reports from Manchester Evening News, Chelsea have already made contact with 18-year-old Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba, whose contract expires in 2022. Moriba has also been linked with Liverpool and Man City in recent weeks as speculation over his future intensifies.

Despite his young age, Moriba has already played 18 games for the Barca senior side, after joining the La Masia academy at the age of seven. He entered the team in the latter half of last season, making his debut in February, and picking up a run of games for the remainder of the campaign - missing just one of the final 13, whilst contributing three assists and scoring versus Osasuna in a 0-2 win.

After his first goal for the club, Ronald Koeman was delighted.

"It was an incredible goal and had a lot of impact on the match. He took advantage of the opportunities he had. He is very good at controlling the ball and he is a very strong player."

Moriba’s favoured position is a box-to-box role, contributing in both attack and defence. His game is incredibly rounded for such a young player - exhibiting a maturity that would allow him to fill in for any of the current three midfielders and perform at a high level.

Last season, Moriba’s pass completion rate (92%), assists per 90 (0.32), passes under pressure per 90 (12.51), shot creating dribbles per 90 (0.32), carries into the final third per 90 (2.92), and fouls drawn per 90 (3.74) all ranked in the top 4% for European midfielders. An immense talent who could be signed for a relatively cheap fee, Moriba would be a superb piece of business for Chelsea.

In House Options

As well as signing players in the market, Chelsea could consider existing players in the squad to provide midfield depth.

Ethan Ampadu remains with the club after spending last season on loan at Sheffield United. The 20-year-old played over 2,000 league minutes, with his shots blocked per 90 (0.86) and clearances per 90 (5.17) both in the top 1% for European midfielders.

Trevoh Chalobah also looks set to remain with the squad this season after a fine debut versus Palace. The 22-year-old played 11 games with Lorient in different midfield roles last season - his 2.48% interceptions per 90 ranked in the top 2% for European midfielders, able to compensate for Kante’s defensive output.

Finally, Ruben Loftus-Cheek also remains with the first-team. Loftus-Cheek can play as an advanced ‘10’ in Tuchel’s 3-4-2-1, as well as in a deeper midfield role, which was experimented in the 1-2 preseason win over Arsenal. Loftus-Cheek will have a point to prove at Chelsea after an underwhelming season with Fulham, and Thomas Tuchel is a known admirer.

Chelsea’s priorities for the remainder of the window will be to continue to offload fringe squad players, as well as their pursuit of defender Jules Kounde. However, after the departure of Gilmour, signing another midfielder for depth may be incredibly smart business to replicate and build upon the success of last season.

