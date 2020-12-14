Comment: Do Chelsea need to sign another winger in January?

Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Everton was highly disappointing - ending the Blues' 17 game unbeaten run, with Chelsea finishing the game week in fifth, when they had the chance to go top again [albeit briefly].

Perhaps one of the most worrying issues for Lampard right now is the fitness of the wingers in his squad. After allowing Pedro and Willian to leave on free deals in the summer, the Blues have one less winger in their squad than last season, whilst having to play in an unprecedented condensed season.

Chelsea’s matchday squad against Everton was without Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic. This lack of natural depth in the team was evident on the pitch, with Lampard forced to opt for Timo Werner and Kai Havertz out wide in a traditional 4-3-3.

Despite having 72% of possession, Chelsea only managed three shots on target. Werner and Havertz both struggled in their improvised roles, recording ratings of just 3.78 and 3.48 respectively, as per BBC Sport.

Havertz was the first to be substituted after 68 minutes, with Abraham, Werner and Giroud, all natural strikers, struggling to find cohesion and chemistry in attack and break down Everton’s backline.

Lampard sought to add perspective and balance in his post-match comments; “It is a long season and these people talking about us winning the league with the best squad, it is ridiculous," he said.

"You have to look at the teams winning it the last three or four years, they have wingers, strikers scoring 30 or 40 goals. There are squads who have won leagues and Champions Leagues, and we are clearly not that."

Pulisic in particular has been plagued with injury issues since his arrival in London in the summer of 2019. In the 50 Premier League games Chelsea have played since his signing, Pulisic has only started 21, a disappointing 42%. With nine substitute appearances, this percentage only adds up to 60%.

Across all competitions, this figure is even more damning - he has started 31 out of 76 games (40.8%), and with 11 substitute appearances added, this adds to just 55.3%. Pulisic missed 73 days of his final Bundesliga season, and did not start a Premier League game between September 1 and October 25.

Chelsea will continue to be patient with the American winger, whose form post-lockdown was crucial to the club securing top four, however his injury issues aged only 22 are certainly a cause for concern for Lampard and the club’s staff.

Lampard was understanding when questioned about Pulisic’s lack of fitness.

"Christian is a work in progress…I don’t want to call this an injury he had in midweek. If the game had been a different type of game, maybe I would have used him. I just have to find the right way to get the best out of him regularly and consistently."

Callum Hudson-Odoi has also sadly had his fair share of injury problems. An achilles tendon rupture sustained in April 2019 saw him miss 141 days of action, or 11 games. Furthermore, Hudson-Odoi missed 88 days last season, including 60 days between February and April with a hamstring injury, as well as being one of the first footballers to contract Covid-19 in March. As a winger whose game is centred on explosiveness, unpredictability and pace, these recurring hamstring knocks are a barrier to his development and fulfilling his high ceiling of potential. Lampard is confident Callum will be ready to return to action in two to three weeks - the same applies to Ziyech.

With both Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi out injured, Chelsea would’ve hoped to have lined up with a front three of Werner-Abraham-Ziyech. It was with this attack that Chelsea beat Burnley, Rennes, Sheffield United and Newcastle, scoring 12 and conceding once.

However, Ziyech was also ruled out of the Everton clash with a hamstring injury of his own. Whilst Ziyech is not particularly injury prone, he missed 35 days, or six games, with a knee injury at the start of the season. Before that, his longest injury was a calf strain with Ajax last season which saw him ruled out for 23 days, or four games. Ziyech has adapted to life in London very well, scoring twice and assisting three in 12 games.

The combination of the injury proneness of Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic, mixed with Ziyech’s current knock, begs the question - should Chelsea look to sign another winger in January?

Most title-winning sides have four options available for the wing position, meaning they do not have to rely on central players like Mount, Havertz and Werner out wide - 'square pegs in circle holes'. The Man City side of 2017/18 had Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva operating in wide roles, allowing Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva to be utilised in their best positions in midfield.

Chelsea’s 2014/15 squad used Eden Hazard, Willian, Andre Schurrle and Juan Cuadrado as wing options. This meant Cesc Fabregas, Oscar and Ramires could perform to their highest level in their natural positions.

Furthermore, the 2007/08 Man Utd squad, which won both the Premier League and the Champions League, used Nani, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs and Carlos Tevez as wide options, meaning the creativity of Paul Scholes, Owen Hargreaves and Park Ji-Sung was best utilised in their natural midfield positions.

With this in mind, what are some wing options Chelsea could consider in the January window?

Leon Bailey

Bailey celebrates scoring versus Slavia Prague in the Europa League.



Chelsea could return to Leverkusen to conduct business this January, after signing Kai Havertz in the summer for an initial £62 million. According to The Sun, Chelsea have been monitoring Leon Bailey after his impressive displays in both the Bundesliga and Europa League in recent years, with Man Utd and Arsenal also interested.

Bailey joined Leverkusen from Belgian side Genk in 2017, and has scored 23 goals in 99 league games so far. A pacey and powerful winger, Bailey is comfortable on either wing, having played 115 career games on the left side, and 67 on the right. This versatility is attractive for Chelsea, allowing Bailey to alternate based on the form and fitness of Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi.

Bailey has drawn comparisons to ex-Blue Arjen Robben in terms of his trickery, eye for goal, and attacking positioning.

Ajax youth coach Ronald de Boer said, “He’s so fast it’s not normal. His speed, combined with his technique, is first rate … he has no weaknesses."

After a superb first season with Leverkusen, scoring 12 and assisting six, he has recreated this form this season, with nine goals and six assists in 16 games so far, filling the attacking void Havertz has left. This has included seven goals and assists in six Europa League games, scoring braces versus Hapoel Beer Sheva and Slavia Prague.

Bailey is averaging two shots and 1.5 key passes per game, and has an average score of 7.31 so far this season according to SofaScore. Chelsea may revive their interest in the Jamaican in January, who is valued at £26.55 million by TransferMarkt, but will certainly demand a higher fee.

Jeremie Boga

Boga was a Chelsea player between 2009 and 2018, before joining Sassuolo for £3.5 million.

Jeremie Boga is primarily a left-sided winger, and joined Chelsea’s academy in 2009 aged 12, progressing through various youth teams that included Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nathan Ake. Boga stood out as one of the most talented players in this crop, scoring 15 and assisting eight in 54 games at youth level.

After loan spells to Rennes, Granada and Birmingham City between 2015-2018, he joined Serie A side Sassuolo permanently in 2018, after struggling to break into the first team that contained Hazard, Willian and Pedro.

Whilst Boga is most comfortable on the left, like Bailey, he is a versatile attacking option, having also played 81 career games centrally, and 13 on the right wing. Boga is a superb dribbler, but has been able to add goals and assists to his game in Italy.

“That’s my style, but over the years, I think I’ve improved. Before, I used to force it. If there were three players, I’d still try and do something. Now, if there are three players, I’ll look for a one-two or a pass. But every time there’s a one-against-one for me, an opportunity to go past a player, then I take it,” he told The Athletic.

The 2019/20 season was a real stand-out campaign for Boga. After only scoring three and assisting one in the 18/19 season, he hit double figures the following year with 11 goals, and added four assists. This included a worldie versus Torino in a 2-1 comeback win in January.

Boga averaged 1.2 shots per game, with an impressive 87% pass accuracy. Boga also averaged 7.59 dribbles per 90, the most in the league by a fair distance. It was Boga’s dribbling skills, combined with his goal scoring and creative ability, that drew comparisons with ex-Blue Eden Hazard.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea’s 'buyback clause' was extended to €20 million in March, with any sell-on clauses removed. Boga’s ability to progress play, combined with his raw pace and trickery, may force Chelsea to consider bringing Boga back to the club in January to improve the depth in the wing position.

