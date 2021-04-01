Comment: Is it the end of the road for Tammy Abraham at Chelsea?

Tammy Abraham’s future at Chelsea is in doubt. The arrival of Thomas Tuchel has sparked speculation surrounding Chelsea’s summer activities which is centred heavily around the acquisition of a talented number nine.

Despite being injured as of late and not being able to fully prove himself to the new manager, it seems like time is still up for Abraham in this Chelsea side who may look to offload him this summer as part of gaining funds to bolster their squad in a bid to make a push for the Premier League title next season. This begs the question, what is next for striker?

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It could be said that Abraham has come under a lot of unnecessary criticism over the past two seasons despite his goal scoring form. The English international scored 15 goals in the Premier League last year under Frank Lampard and was integral in the first half of the season where Chelsea picked up important victories in the fight for top four placement.

The London born striker has shown his quality particularly in his movement where he manages to pick up unmarked spaces and finish clinically. Abraham this season has accumulated a better shot conversion rate and shot accuracy than fellow countryman Harry Kane and has shown key signs of development, but at the age of 23 and still not nailing down a consistent spot for the Blues, perhaps now is the best time for Abraham to move on.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

With the likes of Werner being used for his pace in behind and Giroud being utilised for his physicality, it is difficult to find a specific physical attribute Abraham possesses at the level required to thrive at a top club. The academy graduate stands at 6’5 and is infamous for getting marked out of the game by centre backs who get the better of him aerially. Abraham per 90 makes 7 less passes than teammate Olivier Giroud showing his tendency to go missing in games.

If Thomas Tuchel and the Chelsea hierarchy decide to cash in on Abraham this summer, the striker will carry a premium due to his national status inflating his price further.

David Moyes’ West Ham have had a season to remember so far as his side sit fifth in the Premier League and will make a push for European places come May. The Irons made the decision to sell Sebastian Haller in January and are linked to Abraham to become his successor this summer. The move would be ideal for all parties involved and will see the 23-year-old get consistent game time and further his development under a dominant Moyes system.

On the other hand, Abraham may be loaned out like his Chelsea teammate Fikayo Tomori who has raised his stock substantially with a promising start to life in Milan. Should Abraham agree to a loan, it could give him a final roll of the dice in forcing his way into this Chelsea team long term.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

Chelsea’s hectic April begins with a visit from West Brom at Stamford Bridge this Saturday as Abraham will look to take his chances in the side once he fully recovers from injury.

Abraham has showcased his ability throughout his time at Chelsea and the future is bright for the England international who has a clear pedigree and hunger in front of goal.

