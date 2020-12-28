Fikayo Tomori: What's gone wrong for the centre-back?

Fikayo Tomori’s fall from grace and move to the periphery of the Chelsea squad has been one of the stranger plots of 2020.

After breaking into the first-team last season under Frank Lampard, his ex-boss at Derby, Tomori appeared to represent the exciting new project at Stamford Bridge that prioritised the involvement of youth and progression from academy to senior set-up.

Fast forward to the back end of 2020, and we see a vastly different picture to the one that was painted one year ago. The nationwide lockdown in March and 'Project Restart' was a real hiccup in Tomori’s development - he was not included in the squad in six of the final 10 leagues games, an unused sub in the other four, and also didn’t feature in the FA Cup or Champions League.

Tomori’s last league start came at the end of February, where he registered a 6.5 rating according to SofaScore.



This has perplexed many fans, who deem Tomori to be a greater talent and long-term option than Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who are higher in Frank Lampard’s centre-back pecking order in the 2020/21 campaign.

Tomori rejected a loan move to West Ham on deadline day of the summer window, but with the January window now so close, it appears Tomori will push for a permanent move, and will not compromise with his fourth loan spell, according to The Athletic. This comes after Tomori’s game time remains limited and sparse; just 45 minutes in the league, and 180 minutes in the Carabao Cup.

What exactly has gone wrong for such a promising defensive talent, and what does the future hold for Big Fik, at Chelsea or elsewhere?

Academy Days, Championship Loans, Derby Break-Out

Tomori celebrates winning the 2016 UEFA Youth League with Tammy Abraham and Kasey Palmer



Tomori joined Chelsea’s academy at the age of eight, and established himself as a centre-back, after also playing at right-back. 2014 to 2016 was a hugely successful period for Tomori and the Chelsea U23s in general; winning back-to-back FA Youth Cups and UEFA Youth Leagues. Across these two seasons, Tomori played 49 games, scoring six and assisting one. This exciting youth side also featured Bertrand Traore, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Ola Aina.

Tomori’s fine performances were noted by senior coaches, and he made the first-team bench in May 2016 versus Liverpool. Four days later, Tomori made his senior debut, coming off the bench versus Leicester in the final game of the season for 40 minutes. Tomori was included in the 2016 pre-season tour of the USA, and signed a new four year deal that summer.

Tomori sought regular first-team minutes in 2016 after Chelsea re-signed David Luiz, and joined Brighton on loan in January for the remainder of the 2016/17 season. On the south coast, Tomori played the first five games at centre-half, before switching to right-back for the next 19 games, averaging a SofaScore rating of 6.69.

Tomori cites the Brighton spell as important for his development; "It was a big part of my development, playing every day with professionals who have been playing the game for 10, 15 years.

"It was my first taste of senior football and being in a senior changing room, and being part of a matchday and stuff like that. It was a great learning experience and obviously we got promoted which was great."

After a positive experience with Brighton, and making the bench three times for Premier League games at the start of the season, Tomori opted for another Championship loan in 2017/18 with Hull City.

Again, Tomori played the majority of his games at right-back [19], with seven coming at centre-back, picking up an average rating of 6.79, a slight improvement on his Brighton form. Despite finding himself on the bench frequently after February, Tomori picked up a run of 15 consecutive games from October to January, primarily at right-back. However, it was a disappointing season for Hull generally as the club finished 18th, eight points from the drop.

It was the 2018/19 season where Tomori made a real step-up and established himself as an exciting and tenacious young defender seriously capable of playing regularly for Chelsea. Tomori joined his U23s teammate Mason Mount at Frank Lampard’s Derby County, who were pushing for promotion under the new coach.

At Derby Tomori was granted the two things he craved: regular game time, and in his favoured centre-back position. Tomori only missed one Championship game all season; a remarkable feat for a then 21-year-old in a demanding and physical league.

Perhaps a personal highlight for Tomori was the first goal in a 3-4 away win versus Norwich, his first senior goal. Tomori also played every game in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. The latter tournament saw Lampard’s Derby knock-out Mourinho’s Man Utd, before Maurizio Sarri triumphed 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in the following round.

Tomori scored an unfortunate own goal in a 3-2 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup



Tomori leading Derby in defence in their push for a promotion spot, putting in consistent performances week-after-week and rarely missing any game time saw the youngster win Derby Player of the Year.

Lampard was clearly impressed: "His progression this year has been incredible … from when he came in, he was a good young player anyway, but you can see how pivotal he has been in our team … It’s scary to think how good he can be."

After a mixed experience at both Brighton and Hull, Tomori truly grew in both confidence and ability under Lampard’s tutelage at Derby.

Stellar [first half to] 2019/20 Campaign

Tomori celebrates scoring his Chelsea goal away at Wolves.



Tomori began the 2019/20 in style; after warming the bench for the first three Premier League games, he started in the 2-2 draw with Sheffield United. The following game, Tomori scored his first ever Chelsea goal with his first ever shot in the Premier League, a curling effort from range, which won Chelsea’s Goal of the Season. This was a brilliant day for Chelsea fans in general; Tammy Abraham scoring a hat-trick, and Mason Mount chipping in with a goal.

Tomori played in the next nine consecutive league games, as well as the first four Champions League games, assisting a fine Tammy Abraham goal away at Lille. Tomori was often partnered with Zouma in defence to good effect - spawning the nickname 'Zoumori'.

However, a hip injury sustained in mid-December somewhat disrupted this form - between New Years day and the final game before lockdown Tomori only played 64 minutes in a 2-2- draw with Bournemouth. Tomori looked nervy in this performance - losing possession nine times, and being responsible for one error leading to a shot.

After Project Restart, Tomori did not play a single competitive minute of football; either on the bench, or omitted from the squad. There could be many reasons for this - it is understood Lampard takes training performances seriously when choosing his XI, and Tomori may be struggling in training behind-the-scenes.

Furthermore, his hip injury threw off his early season form; this combined with Antonio Rudiger’s later return to fitness, and the imperativeness of securing a top-four finish post lockdown, created some difficult selection problems for Lampard.

Tomori chose to reject both Rennes and West Ham on loan in the summer, with the club also attempting to find suitors for Antonio Rudiger at the same time. After prospective moves for Rudiger fell through late in the window, Tomori found himself to be on the way out, and was in advanced talks with the Hammers on deadline day. After Sky Sports reported a 'huge' loan fee was involved, as well as a clause stipulating West Ham paying Chelsea £50,000 every time Tomori didn’t play, Fikayo declined the move 10 minutes before the 11pm deadline.

However, Tomori has only played 45 minutes of league action and 180 minutes in the Carabao Cup since, reigniting rumours of a temporary or permanent move.

----------

What happens next?

The club attempted to offload one of Tomori/Rudiger in the summer, before both remained.

After playing his way back into Lampard’s plans, Rudiger appears to be staying put as third choice centre-back, starting versus Newcastle and Aston Villa, and four Champions League games, picking up three clean sheets in this competition.

The future of Andreas Christensen remains uncertain, with journalist Angelo Mangiante reporting Chelsea will consider bids for the Dane in January. With Thiago Silva 37 next year, many Chelsea fans view a window of opportunity for Tomori still to exist.

However, Malang Sarr is just 21 and tracked by the club on loan at FC Porto as a long-term defensive option, as is 20 year-old Marc Guehi, on loan at Swansea. Chelsea will also allegedly look to pursue an additional centre-back next summer; with Jose Maria Gimenez and Declan Rice names commonly mentioned.

Therefore, Tomori and his entourage look set to demand a permanent transfer away in January. The Athletic report Rennes and West Ham retain their interest; as well as Newcastle United and Leeds.

Many rival fans and pundits point to the examples of Mohamed Salah and Kevin de Bruyne as cases of Chelsea getting it wrong by selling promising youngsters, who later develop into world-class talents for rival clubs.

However, the story of Nathan Ake provides some similarities to that of Tomori’s. Ake is also a versatile defender who had three positive loan spells away; the final one, at Bournemouth, being the most fruitful.

Ake featured seven times for Chelsea, and was loaned out three times, before joining Bournemouth in 2017 for £20million



Despite the club offering Ake the role of fifth-choice centre-back, he took a gamble and joined the Cherries permanently. On the south coast, Ake developed his game considerably; playing 105 Premier League games, and consistently being one of Bournemouth’s finest performers, as the club finished a record ninth in 2016/17, when he was a loanee.

Still only 25, Ake has returned to a side consistently able to challenge for silverware with Man City, joining for £41 million in the summer.

This career path of top side, to mid-table, back to the top may manifest itself for Tomori if he decides to leave. West Ham or Leeds could easily prove a stepping stone back to an elite side for big Fik.

Whilst many Chelsea fans will hope Tomori has a change of heart and commits his future at Stamford Bridge, a permanent move away may prove to be his best roll of the dice.

----------

