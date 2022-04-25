This promises to be a telling time in Chelsea's future. As things stand, so much is up in the air in London as uncertainty lingers over Stamford Bridge, where change in ownership will likely lead to change in personnel.

Because of the sanctioning that the club have been put under by the UK Government, Chelsea are not allowed to sign players or even tie current staff down to new contracts. That leaves many big name players likely to look elsewhere as the search for a more stable club begins.

Antonio Rudiger, whose contract runs up with Chelsea at the end of the campaign, has been heavily linked with Real Madrid this week with reports suggesting that the deal could even be in its final stages.

Andreas Christensen is another player who is halfway out the Chelsea door after a stellar season in the heart of the Blues' backline.

From Chelsea's preferred back-three this term, Thiago Silva’s future is the most certain with the former PSG and AC Milan captain, who has over 100 caps for Brazil, seeming the most committed to the club right now.

Silva, though, is at the wrong end of his thirties, leaving Chelsea very short in defence long term.

Trevoh Chalobah, who started the season as a rookie Blue, has been ultra-consistent under Thomas Tuchel's guidance and has been heavily relied upon, showing exactly why the German can call upon his services at any time.

Chalobah was instrumental in Chelsea's 1-0 London derby victory over West Ham after replacing Christensen, who suffered with stomach problems moments before kick-off.

The 22-year-old was one of the leading contenders for the Man of the Match accolade and showed his resilience when switching from the right side of centre half, onto the ‘Rudiger role', playing on the left side of a back three in the latter stages of the game.

Given the amount of time Chalobah was out the team, coming into the side and putting in a shift like that is worthy of keeping his place in the team against Manchester United in midweek.

The Blues have very little to play for now and with the FA Cup final being their saving grace from now until the end of the season, Chalobah should be confident of retaining his place or at least being given the amount of minutes he deserves.

Chalobah, as seen today, can play in a number of positions, including in midfield, where he shone earlier on in the campaign. He isn't the big-name player Chelsea are accustomed to having in defence, but for now, at least, the Blues' best backline is with Chalobah in it.

