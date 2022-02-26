Thomas Tuchel has options ahead of deciding on his Chelsea team to take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

The Chelsea head coach confirmed he has a fully fit squad, apart from the obvious absence of Ben Chilwell, to select from for Sunday's final against Jurgen Klopp's side.

Reece James could return from his hamstring injury, while Mason Mount (ankle) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (Achilles) are in the frame to be selected following time on the sidelines.

Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech's midweek scares against LOSC Lille aren't serious and both trained at Cobham ahead of the the final, a welcome boost for Tuchel as they look to claim their third piece of silverware of the season so far.

But Tuchel has decisions to make in attack. All of his front line are fit: Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku will all be vying for, likely, three roles at Wembley.

Following recent weeks, and should Ziyech be ready to start, Tuchel should be selecting the Moroccan and Havertz in his front three.

They have proven themselves to be decisive for Chelsea in recent weeks and bang on form ahead of the cup final. There is no need to drop either from the starting XI.

Tuchel refused to make any hints over Havertz's role on Sunday, admitting he does deserve to start but that won't necessarily mean he will, as Lukaku looks to reclaim his place in the side after being dropped against LOSC Lille.

“If he did enough to justify? It’s a clear yes. Does this mean he needs to start and has to start and will start? No. We will also decide this late.

"It will depend also on how much he played, to what we need, with what characters we want to fill the positions. Did he do enough in the last weeks? Absolutely yes.”

Havertz is a big-game player, he's proved that. He scored the decisive goal in the Champions League final last season, as well as the Club World Cup final winner from the penalty spot earlier this month in Abu Dhabi.

As Tuchel recently recognised, the Germany international has stepped up in recent weeks and offers not only his attacking side of the game, but helps out defensively too, something the Blues head coach has called all of his forwards to do.

"Kai is very strong for weeks now, really steps up," said Tuchel earlier this week. "His effort is immense, the work rate is immense, the areas of the pitch he covers for us is very, very good. He was decisive, created chances, was involved, and was never shy of defending."

For Ziyech, he will be competing with Mount for a starting role at Wembley. A Tuchel go-to prior to his injury at the Club World Cup, and the 23-year-old midfielder will be keen to return to the starting XI at Wembley.

But Ziyech can't be dropped for his return, that may have to come in the other spot out on the left-hand side despite it not being his favoured position in the front line.

Ziyech, 28, has scored in his last three Premier League appearances and has featured in four of Chelsea's five Carabao Cup games this term.

The Chelsea winger has been involved right up until the final and Tuchel has to offer some loyalty to his players who helped the Blues go the distance, despite the boss insisting he won't let sentiment get in the way of his team selection.

With that line ahead of the final in the capital, every spot in up for grabs. Not many are guaranteed starters at Wembley, particularly in midfield and attack, but Ziyech and Havertz can be allowed to feel hard done by if they are benched against Liverpool.

