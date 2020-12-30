Is the reason for Chelsea's form rooted deeper than expected?

Chelsea’s dismal December continued with another lacklustre performance versus Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

The 1-1 draw sparked cause for concerns from fans surrounding the reason as to why the Blues have fallen out of the top four and are no longer in the race for the title.

The question has to be asked as to whether Chelsea’s recent struggles are not just down to tactics and personnel or is the issue rooted deeper within the ever changing mentality at the Football Club.

Monday’s fixture saw Chelsea drop points in as many games versus Dean Smith’s Aston Villa. Although the Blues for the most part were resolute in preventing Villa to create chances, the lack of cutting edge and ruthlessness shone through again as Chelsea’s mistakes and poor performances cost Frank Lampard’s team at full time.

Left-back Ben Chilwell commented on the display seen on Monday to the 3-1 loss at the Emirates on Saturday.

"He is more pleased than he was the other day," the England left-back.

"It is a draw at home and we want to be winning these games but the effort and the performance was a lot better in this game."

If Chelsea were to reignite their form and subsequent title charge 3 points was integral. The Blues put in a staggering 27 crosses over the course of the 90 minutes and looked out of ideas in creating chances in the final third.

Although there were definitely positives to be drawn from the game, the performance was overall substandard to the expectations set at the club and Chilwell’s acceptance of the draw blur whether this ethic has been translated to the players.

The lead up to Villa’s equaliser presented this perfectly with Andreas Christensen deciding to stay on the floor appealing a foul as opposed to marking his man in the area. Former Chelsea captain and Villa assistant John Terry commented on the Dane’s actions on social media.

“He should have got up.”

The goal will come as a frustration to manager Frank Lampard who would of felt Anwar El-Ghazi’s 50th minute finish was preventable. Christensen showed a lack of passion and responsibility in his appearance in the first team and unearths Chelsea’s need for natural leadership in the squad.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Lampard is renown for opting to bring in youth into his starting teams and the lack of integrity in his side could be a factor as to why Chelsea have not managed to win games despite playing poorly.

On Saturday’s embarrassing shock defeat at the Emirates, Lampard allegedly “lost it” at half time and made it clear to the media that there was a lack of desire shown during the game.

“It is not tactics or systems, it is do you want to run, back your team-mate out and sprint? Or do you want to jog and say ‘maybe I don’t have to run’ and we took that decision instead of the right one.”

The evident change in the players mentality on the pitch damages the foundations set at the club by the likes of Lampard and Terry over the last two decades.

Although the likes of club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva remain at the club, their presence haven’t been enough to galvanise this set of players in recent weeks with the likes of Timo Werner's torrid form continuing.

Chelsea’s current situation drastically contrasts their teams of the past. In the lead up to Chelsea’s famous 2012 Champions league triumph and the appointment of Roberto Di Matteo, Terry stated.

"We have to fight for the shirt and that was the message to the lads.”

With the hope that the current form is merely a blip, Frank Lampard desperately needs to give individuals a reminder of the importance of fulfilling their roles to the maximum in order to rubbish media speculation surrounding his job being at risk.

Chelsea are set to continue their Premier League campaign versus Manchester City on the weekend given Pep Guardiola’s side are eligible to play after their clash versus Everton at Goodison Park was suspended due to an outbreak of Covid-19 at the club.

