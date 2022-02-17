Comment: How Chelsea Will Look to Replicate Their European Successes of Last Season

With the return of the Champions League providing football fans all over Europe with the midweek entertainment they have been missing, Chelsea will be looking to replicate their European successes of last season as they face Lille on 22 February.

The reigning European champions have already got off to flying form this season, topping the Premier League in October and November, as well as lifting the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel has also lead his team to the final of the Carabao Cup where they will face Liverpool on 27 February.

In less than two weeks from now, Chelsea will have the opportunity to lift the third trophy of the season, having already lifted two so far in 2021/22.

While their race for the Premier League seems less and less likely, with Manchester City currently 16 points ahead of Tuchel's side, the possibility of reaching their third FA Cup final in three years is still on the cards.

Following a trophy-less season in 2019/20 under Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel appears to have re-invented the west London side, as they are currently on track to compete for five trophies this season.

Chelsea have been blessed with an 'easier' draw in the Champions League Round of 16, even after the controversial re-draw, as they prepare to face last season's Ligue 1 winners, Lille.

However, there is no guarantee Tuchel's side won't face one of the 'harder' teams with two more knock-out rounds before they reach the final in May.

In terms of changes since last season, the west London side decided to bring in Inter Milan talisman Romelu Lukaku for a club record fee of £97.5 million after their last big money striker, Timo Werner, failed to find the net as often as they had hoped.

However, since joining for big money, Lukaku has failed to impress many Blues fans, having not delivered what they had hoped he would yet again, and it is being reported that Tuchel is looking for another striker in the summer.

Chelsea's main attacking threat so far this season has come from the wide areas thanks to wing-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Unfortunately, both of their seasons have been cut short due to injuries that have seen them miss all of 2022 so far.

Chilwell is likely to be out for most of the remainder of the season, while James' return is anticipated not too long.

Should the two return and find form again ahead of the Champions League final, assuming Chelsea make it that far once again, their involvement in lifting more trophies will undoubtedly be crucial.

In the pair's absence, full-backs Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have been forced to fill in which has, at times, been difficult for the European champions as they don't offer as much of a threat going forward as Chilwell and James.

However, the momentum that Chelsea built after lifting the Club World Cup will hopefully spur them on to put on a performance against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool as they look ahead to the Carabao Cup final.

Also, following returning goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's recent AFCON success with Senegal, his confidence should be sky high ahead of the remainder of the season.

As Chelsea assess the remainder of their season, their eyes will no doubt be on going as far as they can in every cup competition this season while their Premier League dreams begin to fade.

