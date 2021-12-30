Comment: How Could Chelsea's January Left-Back Transfer Targets Fit in at The Bridge

With the upcoming January transfer window on the horizon, Chelsea are in the market for a full-back amidst their current injury crisis.

A successful start to the 2021/22 Premier League season at Stamford Bridge had fans across the world in awe at how the west London side's attacking full-backs were revolutionising the offensive overload.

But as the dreaded Christmas period started approaching and the fixture schedule began to ramp up, the club's injury list began to mount, leaving them with no options but to dip into the market in January in search of new talent.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Towards the end of November, Chelsea looked unstoppable. They were top of the Premier League, top of their Champions League group and they were named 'Club of the Year' at the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

However, after Ben Chilwell, who had been in glistening form, came limping off the field in his side's 4-0 win over Juventus at the end of the month, Chelsea's problems began to appear.

Despite promising news that the English left-back may return to play in January, it has since been reported that he will be out for the rest of the season, after requiring ACL surgery.

In his stead, the west London side's only option at left-back has been Spaniard Marcos Alonso, meaning their priority in January will be on potential left-back signings.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea have considered two internal options, including recalling the likes of either Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Lyon or Ian Maatsen from his own at Coventry.

However, it seems as though their focus lies on signing Everton full-back Lucas Digne, who has fallen out of favour at the Merseyside club under manager Rafa Benitez.

Despite having registered no league goals or assists so far this season, Lucas Digne has still matched both Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso in various statistics, as illustrated by WhoScored.com.

In his 13 Premier League appearances so far this season, Digne has an average of 1.7 key passes per 90 minutes - the same as both Blues left-backs.

He has also registered 2.5 tackles per 90 minutes, which is more than both Chilwell and Alonso, as well as 0.6 dribbles per 90 minutes, which again beats both of Thomas Tuchel's left-backs.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Should Tuchel pursue the Frenchman, who reportedly 'would love' to join the west London side, they would undoubtedly be getting a great player who will be keen to get as much game time ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Two other options that have been tipped as possible Chelsea transfer targets are fellow Frenchman Theo Hernandez, as well as Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico.

Both left-backs are reported to be under the watchful eye of Thomas Tuchel.

Tagliafico has been linked to Stamford Bridge since the summer of 2020 before Chilwell became a Blue, and at 29-years-old, with just 18 months to run on his current contract, he may be a cheap option for Thomas Tuchel in January.

Although reports of a potential swoop for Sergiño Dest have been circulating, the relatively inexperienced US international may not be the best value for money.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero / Revierfoto / Ricardo Larreina Amador

But with Dani Alves returning to the Camp Nou, Barcelona could be keen to get rid of the 21-year-old to raise funds at the club.

Out of Tuchel's options, Digne so far seems the most likely. At 28-years-old and with a reported asking price of £25 million, Chelsea are likely to get what they pay for with Digne.

The former Barcelona player has registered seven league assists in his last two seasons and will undoubtedly contribute to Tuchel's wide attacking options.

As it stands, Chelsea have been coping using the likes of Reece James, Saúl Ñíguez and Cesar Azpilicueta as left-back substitute options for Marcos Alonso, but with their injury crisis sky-rocketing, Chelsea will undoubtedly want to make a move for one of the above.

