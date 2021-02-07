Comment: How important is Cesar Azpilicueta to Thomas Tuchel

Prior to the departure of Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager last month it seemed all was done for Cesar Azpilicueta as Reece James had solidified a consistent starting spot as Chelsea’s first choice right-back.

However with the arrival of Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea have won seven out of nine points in a new look 3-4-3 with Azpilicueta featuring in all three games and even providing a goal in Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Burnley.

Now being stationed on the right hand side of a back three, is this new position going to get the best out of Chelsea’s captain and can his previous experience in this system carry his side to a top four spot come the end of the season?

(Photo by ANDREW COULDRIDGE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Being an integral part of Antonio Conte’s side in the illustrious 16-17 title winning campaign, Cesar Azpilicueta is no stranger to three at the back systems and arguably has played his best football whilst playing in such teams.

Now aged 31 and relying more on experience over pace, the right centre back position is ideal for the spaniard as he is offered protection from other players which means he is less likely to be overrun in defence.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Azpilicueta has also been positioned next to the experienced Thiago Silva who has been ever present for the Blues this season making 17 appearances in the league despite his age and has been an integral factor to the vast improvements seen in defence. Tuchel’s Chelsea are yet to concede in 270 minutes of football in which Silva and Azpilicueta have combined to produce flawless performances in a new look defensive system.

One criticism of Chelsea this season can be the lack of character on the pitch due to the amount of inexperience and youth selected. This has immediately been identified by Tuchel with the German introducing Azpilicueta to the side and relying on the 31-year-old's experience heavily early on in his tenure to steer the ship away from Chelsea’s recent struggles.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Against Sean Dyche’s Burnley, Azpilicueta and his Chelsea side prevented the Clarets from registering a single shot on target all game. Performances such as this and Thursday's 1-0 win versus rivals Tottenham outlines the importance of leadership and will inject some confidence into the team with must win fixtures fast approaching.

Another positive to Azpilicueta’s position change is his creativity from deep. Midweek versus Tottenham the captain accumulated 83 passes which was the most out of any player on the pitch and his 92% pass accuracy has proved valuable to Tuchel’s slow build up play philosophy.

Furthermore, Azpilicueta was notorious for providing deep crosses for former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata whilst playing as a right centre back under Antonio Conte. The seven overall assists registered from this partnership highlights Azpilicueta’s underrated technical ability from defence and can be an asset utilised by his new manager going forward.

(Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea this evening play Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United who currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League table on 11 points. However, despite their dismal standing, Chris Wilder has managed two wins from three including a notable 2-1 win at Old Trafford in January.

Tuchel undoubtably will look to replicate Sheffield United's three at the back system like he did in his opening game against Wolves and will rely heavily on defensive resilience and the leadership of Azpilicueta as teammate Thiago Silva has been ruled out due to injury.

