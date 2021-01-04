Comment: Hudson-Odoi’s recent performances show he must now start

Chelsea’s horrible run of form in the last six games has marked a dire end to 2020 and entrance to 2021.

After temporarily topping the league after beating Leeds 3-1 on just the 5th of December, the Blues now sit 8th [with Southampton having a chance to go ahead], seven points off joint leaders Liverpool and Man Utd, also both with a game in hand.

In this period, Chelsea have shipped 10 goals, scoring seven, although the 3-0 win over West Ham appeared a very flattering score line.

Chelsea are currently three points behind their league position after 17 games last campaign. Perhaps more worryingly, no Blues team in Premier League history has finished higher than 6th with 26 points after 17 games.

The issues afflicting the Blues right now are multifaceted - the absence of Reece James, the end of the Edouard Mendy 'honeymoon' period, Kai Havertz's uncharacteristic performances in recent months. However, a big issue that has remained since September has been the availability and rotation of wingers in the squad.

Mason Mount and later Timo Werner have both been experimented with out wide. Mason Mount himself claimed his favourite position is the '8' midfield role [think back to his 8.2 rated showing versus Burnley on Halloween]. Werner, on the other hand, was best utilised as a 'left forward' role at RB Leipzig, a more attacking position from where he scored 34 in all competitions last season.

However, Werner has particularly struggled out wide this season, unable to replicate his explosive form in the Bundesliga. Six SofaScore ratings below 7.0 in a row, compounded with zero goals and several high-profile misses, has cut a frustrated figure on the pitch.

Whilst Werner's issues can be clearly pointed to a lack of form, both Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have struggled with fitness and regular minutes. In fact, the Man City game was the first time they started in an XI together. In 2020/21 so far, the wingers have missed a combined 23 games at different times.

This has had the consequence of Lampard having to constantly rejig his front three based on a large element of availability and fitness concerns.

A real positive in this underperforming Chelsea side right now, however, has been Callum Hudson-Odoi. His recent form has proven he is worthy of a starting place in the first team, given both the patchy fitness of other options, and Werner severely out-of-form in an unnatural role.

Arsenal [Away]

With Chelsea trailing 2-0 at half time to Arsenal, Hudson-Odoi was introduced as a substitute for Werner, playing as the left-winger in a 4-3-3.

Hudson-Odoi appeared a bright spark in a poor Chelsea showing that conceded a third goal 11 minutes into the second half, by which point the game was effectively over.

Hudson-Odoi completed 93% of his passes [26/28] as well as two key passes. Callum looked positive with the ball, always thinking in offense, attempting six crosses and two long balls. A clever assist for Tammy Abraham’s consolation capped a bright performance, where he was rated 7.3 by both SofaScore and WhoScored, and Chelsea’s best performer according to BBCSport.

With Werner persisting to struggle out wide, Hudson-Odoi again appeared an ideal wing solution, allowing Werner to be potentially relocated up front, where he looked so clinical versus Southampton in October.

Aston Villa [Home]

Hudson-Odoi was rewarded with a start at home to Aston Villa, with Giroud taking up the central striker role. Hudson-Odoi performed well again - playing 90 minutes, and registering a 7.1 SofaScore rating.

In this time, Hudson-Odoi completed 32 accurate passes, 22 of which were in Villa’s third, creating two chances and completing 10 accurate long balls. An outside-of-the-foot switch of play to Christian Pulisic in the first half especially caught the eye.

Lampard was impressed by this performance, adding "the obvious next part is end product, because what we want to see from Callum, and I think he did it against Arsenal when he came on, is to be confident to go one-on-one because he has the ability to do that."

Man City [Home]

Hudson-Odoi was given 26 minutes at home to Man City, with the visitors already 3-0 ahead and Chelsea clearly second best. This was another superb individual performance from the youngster, completing 20 out of 21 passes, two key passes, and 100% of his attempted crosses and long balls. This was reflected in a 7.6 SofaScore rating, his best for Chelsea since the end of October, as well as being Chelsea’s best player according to BBCSport.

A consolation goal in injury time drew certain parallels to his goal versus West Brom in September, linking up cleverly with Kai Havertz in attack for the assist. This was only Hudson-Odoi third Premier League goal, with four of his goals for Chelsea coming in the Europa League, and two in the Champions League.

Lampard singled out Mount, Gilmour and Hudson-Odoi in his post-match comments as positives to take from the game. This begs the question - how can Lampard now include him and begin to get the team scoring again?

The Verdict

In a side desperately struggling for attacking impetus right now, Hudson-Odoi has that element of the game in his locker - the ability to create chances and ultimately goals out of nothing. As shown on the chart below, only three wingers in league have a higher "dribbles leading to goals per 90" statistic.

Impressively, Hudson-Odoi combines this with a solid rating for "dribbles leading to shots per 90", higher than regular high-performers Riyad Mahrez and Son Heung-Min:

With Werner misfiring, a spell outside the starting XI, with games to Morecambe and Fulham next to allow some leeway, could be best for the German. Despite turning 34 in September, Olivier Giroud has scored three goals in his last four league starts, as well as five in Europe, and appears a safe pair of hands for the next two to three games.

Ziyech looked shaky on his return to the XI versus City, perhaps a game too soon, completing just 70% of his passes, 25% of his crosses, and losing possession 17 times.

The next two games could allow Ziyech to bed into the team again at a less competitive level, or minutes could instead be granted to Pulisic, who has also looked bright in recent games.

With Hudson-Odoi now in a three-game run of form, he should be entrusted with the left-wing role for the games versus Morecambe, Fulham, and then potentially Leicester, Wolves, and beyond.

