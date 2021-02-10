Comment: Is the recurring Timo Werner criticism too far-fetched?

I'm not usually one to believe in fate or fortune. Apply reason or logic, and you'll often come to the correct conclusion.

But when it comes to Chelsea's number nine shirt, well, there is a curse that endears me to the horoscope. Alvaro Morata, Andriy Shevchenko and Fernando Torres - all fantastic strikers until they turned up in west London for record fees.

Now, Timo Werner appears to be heading down that route. No goals in 14 Premier League games, missed penalties, and public enemy number-one in sections of the media.

Unsurprisingly though, Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness' antiquated views on football don't represent many of those who choose to have an opinion on the beautiful game. And in the short period since Thomas Tuchel's appointment as Chelsea boss, Werner has displayed signs of improvement that warrant a re-evaluation of his potential impact in England.

Timo Werner has already been written off by certain sections of the media. (Photo by CLIVE MASON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In contrary to Souness' claims that Werner 'cost' Frank Lampard his job, it is, in fact, Lampard who nearly cost Werner his livelihood at the top-level.

A product of inexperience, this is not a slight on Lampard's tenure no less than a culmination of the popular opinion that the job came too soon for him. Much like the horoscopes, there were forces beyond Lampard's control at fault for Werner's mis-management.

Lampard was aware of Werner's best qualities but was, as yet, still plagued by the fact he had little to no tactical identity in which to mould players in his image, apart from Mason Mount, and settling on a footballing philosophy takes time and patience.

Frank Lampard's indecision and inexperience meant he was unable to get the best out of Werner. (Photo by ANDY RAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

There is a distinction between theory and practice ingrained throughout pretty much every aspect of life. And Lampard was certainly privy to this distinction. Take driving, for example. You can pass the theory and still fail the practical. The one determining factor is lessons. And just like driving the pass rate for first-time managers is somewhere below 50%. The only problem being that professional football is less forgiving and the parents in this circumstance are unlikely to give you the money to try again.

Now Werner is making the same runs he always has. But where Tuchel's 3-4-1-2/3-4-3 is a fluid well defined set up finessed over the course of a 13-year managerial career.

Lampard chopped and changed between four formations, 25 players and numerous different positions to accommodate his fleet of attacking talent. This manic approach is perfectly natural for a new manager. It allows them to incur heavy wins and losses in the pursuit of consistency.

But Chelsea is not the sort of place where you're allowed to make mistakes on the job and especially when you're handling the egos involved in a £200 million regeneration project. It thusly had a detrimental effect on Werner's development because there was no consistency to what was expected of him game to game. Sometimes a loan striker, sometimes a winger, and sometimes playing off of another striker. Couple that inconsistency with a lack of pre-season and the pitfalls of settling in a new country and you have a big problem.

Thomas Tuchel's well defined tactical identity means he is better placed than Lampard to help Werner start scoring again. (Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Football is about continuity - the repetition of patterns of play, partnerships, and technique. Lampard struggled to impose this on his side, and as a result, Chelsea's senior players failed to buy into the process.

Having worked under Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Ragnick, it's reasonable to suggest Werner would've been taken aback by these exercises in trial and error. Tuchel, however, has had the time to finesse his tactical identity and commands respect for his methods.

Just as Lampard struggled to fit Werner into his system, the media struggled to understand the idiosyncrasies of his game. Player narratives are often black and white and disregard nuance in the hope of sensationalism. Strikers seem to either play a supporting role like Roberto Firmino or lead the line like Jamie Vardy. Werner fits neither category and yet due to his strike rate in Germany was shoehorned into the Vardy mould. Missed opportunities against Newcastle, Leeds and Sheffield United were supposed indications of his failure to live up to his reputation. But when this reputation is defined by an inability to look beyond the face value of statistics, the narrative becomes redundant.

Werner's reputation amongst many pundits is ill-informed. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Against both Leeds and Newcastle, in which much of the coverage centred around Werner's misses, the German collected two critical assists. Both of which stemmed from Werner's ability to drive from deep with the ball - he averages 5.91 progressive carries per 90.

Werner is more than capable of finding the net, but as with any striker, confidence plays a huge role in this. His skill lies in his ability to drop off and carry the ball at pace, with an effortless gliding technique. It's no surprise that two of Chelsea's strongest performances under Lampard this season came when Werner was given the license to drop off and not have to lead the line. The focus has been on what makes a traditional striker successful and not what makes Werner himself successful. It's lazy punditry and something that Tuchel will be keen to dispel.

It feels a bit dishonourable to bring him up again, but Souness doesn't help himself quite frankly. His argument that Werner's assist for Mount was not intentional is born out of this type of lazy analysis. It may be atypical of a traditional number 9, but Werner has been repeating that sequence time and time again this season to great effect - he averages 3.2 shot-creating actions per 90 and 0.28 assists per 90. All you have to do is watch his assist for Tammy Abraham against Luton, the penalty he drew against Tottenham or the penalty he drew against Liverpool. It's no coincidence how many spot-kicks he has drawn this season. Football doesn't hinder on chance; it hinders on repetition.

Werner's ability to influence the game from deep is often overlooked due to his poor conversion rate. (Photo by ANDY RAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Granted Werner doesn't strike the ball cleanly and this sees him squander presentable opportunities in front of goal. But few forwards actually do. The key is movement, the goals are merely a by-product.

Werner averages 7.08 touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 and by getting himself in these positions his chances of increasing his goal return are ten-fold. Confidence in front of goal stems from confidence throughout your day-to-day life. Confidence in your manager, confidence in your understanding of the role you're playing and confidence in your teammates.

How is this confidence acquired? Through repetition and consistency. consistency off the pitch breeds consistency on the pitch.

Werner, through Tuchel's strict tactical identity and understanding of how to get the best out of him, is able to repeat the patterns of play that come naturally under a consistent tactical framework. This breeds confidence, which will in time breed goals.

Ultimately Lampard laid the foundations for Werner's success at Chelsea. But indecision tactically and a lack of experience on an inter-personal level meant that whilst Werner showed glimpses of harnessing his best attributes, he soon became disillusioned by the lack of consistent messages about his role within the side.

Expect Werner to increase his goal-scoring output in the near future. And don't be surprised when pundits revert back to the attributes I've just mentioned in order to justify their ground-breaking conclusion. That Werner might just have been doing better than they originally perceived.

