Comment: It's Time for Romelu Lukaku to Turn His Chelsea Career Around as Blues Struggle in Attack

It is clear that Romelu Lukaku's homecoming to Chelsea has been nothing short of disappointing as he watched on as the Blues fell to defeat at the hands of his former club Everton on Sunday.

The Belgian has scored the majority of his career goals at Goodison Park but was not trusted with minutes on the pitch as Thomas Tuchel's side faced Frank Lampard's Everton, looking poor in attack.

With Kai Havertz going through a tricky spell of form, perhaps due to the sheer number of minutes he has played of late, and the Blues drying up in attack in recent weeks, it may just be time for Lukaku to be handed the opportunity to turn his career around.

When asked about the decision to leave Lukaku, the man who scored 87 goals in 166 matches during his time in Merseyside, Tuchel admitted there simply weren't enough changes.

"Because we brought Jorginho off," he said after the disappointing defeat.

Goal have reported that Lukaku is unhappy with his lack of game time and exploring other options but would prefer to remain at Chelsea to make his second spell at the club more successful than the first.

So, now is time for the Belgian to fight but he must be handed the opportunity by Tuchel.

The German has previously stated that Chelsea can be strong with the Belgian leading the line, stating: "For us it is clear, we can play with Romelu and be very strong with Romelu and we proved it."

Lukaku has remained patient on the bench but was clearly disappointed not to be involved at his former club, where Chelsea's attacking trio struggled to create any real chances.

We have seen glimpses of the quality that Lukaku can bring, bagging a brace against Aston Villa and scoring on his debut against Arsenal.

Most recently, he made a real impact off the bench in the Carabao Cup final as he shrugged off the Liverpool defenders and scored, despite it controversially being deemed offside by VAR.

It is clear that Chelsea's forwards all play off confidence, with Timo Werner's most recent form being a real boost but his goals drying up in recent games.

It is time for Lukaku to be trusted, a real surprise that he wasn't against Everton as the Toffees backline made it a physical match against Havertz, where Lukaku would have thrived.

The Belgian wants to turn his fortunes around, and with Chelsea needing to improve in front of goal he should be trusted.

Lukaku was dropped after a run of games where he looked unimpressive, and now it is his time to take his chance as Tuchel should bring him back into the fold against Wolves on Saturday, allowing him to show that he has the quality to lead the line for Chelsea in the future.

If he is unsuccessful in this, then his future must be considered but for now it is worth giving the club-record signing a run of games as the Blues face the likes of Wolves, Leeds United, Watford and Leicester City towards the end of the season - the sort of games that could make a real difference for a player like Lukaku.

Who knows, a goalscoring run towards the end of the season could change his Chelsea career around as he brings the potential new-found confidence into the FA Cup final and next season.

