Comment: Jorginho's Italy Struggles Against Argentina Are a Timely Reminder of Crucial Chelsea Contract Decision

Wednesday night saw the Finalissima take place at Wembley Stadium between Italy and Argentina; the winners of the Euros versus the winners of Copa America.

The South Americans were 3-0 victors come full time, with Lionel Messi getting two assists in yet another world class performance from the Argentinian.

However while Messi and co. were celebrating their country's 21st international trophy, Jorginho had a poor night for his national side.

He and his club Chelsea may now be assessing their options ahead of the summer transfer window, and a decision will need to be made on the midfielder's future.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Jorginho signed for the Blues from Napoli in the summer of 2018, making the trip from the south of Italy to England alongside manager Maurizio Sarri, who also swapped Naples for London.

He has just completed his fourth season at the club, making 47 appearances in all competitions as well as scoring nine goals and assisting four others.

The past year or so has been hugely successful for the 30-year-old thanks to him winning the Champions League with Chelsea and the Euros with Italy, as well as being named as the UEFA Men's Player of the Year and finishing third overall in the Ballon d'Or.

However his time at the Blues could soon approach its end, and his performance on Wednesday night could see the Blues make a decision on whether or not to let go of their midfield general.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

After what has been a long season at Stamford Bridge in terms of games played and matters off the pitch, you could forgive Jorginho for his drop in standards for one game.

While it certainly wasn't his worst game for his country it certainly wasn't his best, with the central midfielder struggling in the middle of the pitch at times.

At one point Messi was able to make the most of a lack of concentration from the Italian near the halfway line and steal possession from him and although he was unable to punish his opponents with a goal or assist, it certainly didn't look good on Jorginho's behalf.

Of course, you cannot determine a player's future at a club after just one poor performance for their country, but with just one year left on his contract it may be time for Chelsea to sell him this summer rather than letting him leave on a free transfer next year.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Recent reports have already suggested that Thomas Tuchel's side may be willing to let him depart Stamford Bridge in the upcoming window.

However his agent Joao Santos revealed back in May that a contract renewal at Chelsea is a priority, saying: "He still has a year of contract with the Blues, the renewal is the priority.

"At the moment, however, Chelsea cannot operate in the market due to the issues arising from Abramovich’s sale, so we will meet again with the club to discuss it.

“Jorginho has spent six or seven years of high-level football. He also plays in the Premier League, which is certainly a more important championship than the Italian one.

IMAGO / PA Images

“Without forgetting that he is also European champion and the year before he won the Champions League. Juventus?

"The Juventus executives didn’t call me, certainly because they know that at Chelsea at the moment nothing can be done without a license for the transfer market. Obviously a profile like Jorge’s would help many teams, even in Italy. First comes the Chelsea situation, because his priority is the renewal with the Londoners.”

The Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital consortium completed their takeover of the club earlier in the week so the Blues can once again operate in the market, with both sales and purchases now able to take place.

Antonio Rudiger has now officially joined Real Madrid on a free transfer having come to the end of his contract, a lesson that Chelsea may be looking to learn from when it comes to Jorginho.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Rudiger's performances over the past year would have seen him earn a healthy price tag should the Blues have sold him before his deal expired, but his departure could now be a notable loss to the club in terms of finances.

Jorginho has performed well in his four years at Chelsea but with the likes of Juventus interested in a move this summer, it may be worth selling him now rather than losing him on a free transfer.

Such a decision could allow the likes of Conor Gallagher to progress into the first team next season after an impressive campaign on loan at fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace, with other Cobham academy products having a lot of success in recent years when breaking into the senior squad.

A huge summer lies ahead for Chelsea regardless of the situation surrounding Jorginho but even though he performed well for the Blues once again in the season just gone, now might be the right time for both player and club to part ways.

