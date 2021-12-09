Comment: Kepa Arrizabalaga is Picking up Form at the Right Time Ahead of Edouard Mendy Absence

For Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, his time at Chelsea in the last 18 months has remained relatively quiet.

His arrival from Athletic Bilbao at the beginning of the 18/19 season saw him become the Blue's new first choice option in between the sticks, with Thibaut Courtois departing to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

An impressive start to life in west London had fans believing the Spaniard would be their new long term option in goal but various dips in form soon saw him drop to the bench, with Edouard Mendy brought in last season to strengthen the position.

Despite the Senegal international's highly commendable record in goal for Chelsea, Kepa has been reliable when called upon in his absence and with the former soon heading off to the African Cup of Nations, the latter could be crucial to his side's success.

Speaking to The Athletic in October, Kepa spoke on his teammate's future international duties and how he will be ready to step up and perform for Chelsea during that period.

“Well, it (AFCON) is two months away. Of course, we know it can happen (Mendy leaving) and I will be ready but we have a lot of games until we start thinking about that.

"Let’s go step by step and we'll see what happens. If he goes to the African Cup, all the best and I’ll be ready. But it’s still a long way to arrive at that point."

So far this season Kepa has featured five times for Chelsea, including the 3-3 draw against Zenit on Wednesday night in the Champions League. Despite conceding three times the Spaniard was one of the Blues' best players, keeping his side in the game on multiple occasions with a range of strong saves to deny the Russian Champions.

He came a close second to Timo Werner for the title of man of the match, with the German's two goals and assist proving crucial up the other end of the pitch.

A disappointing result will have overshadowed a strong performance from Chelsea's goalkeeper, but it isn't the first time he has impressed this season.

He saved the crucial penalty that won the Blues the Super Cup against Villarreal in August, as well as performing heroics in the other shootouts against Aston Villa and Southampton in the Carabao Cup. A single appearance in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur saw him keep a clean sheet too.

Kepa's debut season in English football saw him keep 23 clean sheets in 54 games across all competitions, a strong start for the then 24-year-old.

He still remains as the most expensive goalkeeper in world football with his transfer costing around £72 million, a title which may have impacted his form at Chelsea.

Since the arrival of Mendy he has prominently featured on the bench, with appearances in cup games ensuring he enjoys some gametime for his side. However, he will soon be named as Chelsea's new starter in goal whilst his fellow 'keeper is on international duty in the New Year.

Although Mendy's form may be difficult to replicate over a busy January month, Kepa still has the capabilities to be a solid reinforcement for Thomas Tuchel's side, and his form so far this season backs this up.

