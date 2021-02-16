Comment: Kepa Arrizabalaga's potential rejuvenation under Thomas Tuchel benefits everyone

When Chelsea released the team sheet for Monday night's game against Newcastle, there was an audible groan.

Kepa Arrizabalaga's return to the Premier League starting XI for the first time since September drew plenty of criticism. There seemed little reason to drop Edouard Mendy, who has barely put a foot wrong since arriving from Rennes. Whilst Kepa has continued to struggle for game time and form. But aside from Thomas Tuchel's promise to give every player a chance to impress, Kepa's potential resurgence actually suits all parties involved.

Kepa's near three-year stint at Chelsea has been a source of embarrassment for everyone involved with the club. The individuals responsible for the Spaniard's recruitment bore the brunt of the fallout. It was them, after all, that negotiated a world record fee for a player whose raw attributes and limited top-level experience always represented a risk.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been given an opportunity to impress under Thomas Tuchel. (Photo by PAUL CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

But risk can also be argued as a glass half full argument and as a result, Chelsea's goalkeeping coaches faced scrutiny for their inability to iron out Kepa's technical deficiencies and harness the attributes that make him suited to the modern game.

A product of his upbringing in Spain Kepa possesses several idiosyncrasies that hinder his game. One such action sees him swing his arms behind his back to gain more momentum in his spring and elongate his dive. This is in response to his modest stature, in comparison to fellow keepers - Kepa stands at just over six foot.

But Kepa's erratic positioning means this technique only serves to limit his reaction time and makes it harder for him to stretch for shots placed in the corner of the net. Mendy's positioning has also been bought into question though. And there is an argument that whilst some of Kepa's traits are innate and difficult to tweak, Chelsea's coaching staff have historically struggled to improve goalkeepers at the club. Thibaut Courtois seemingly experienced a similar decline towards the end of his spell in West London.

Kepa's inconsistencies have been blamed on a myriad of factors. (Photo by DAVE THOMPSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

I'm not, however, here to discuss who is at fault for Kepa's demise. Instead, to highlight what is at stake should Kepa be deemed surplus to requirements. The aforementioned reputations of Chelsea's board members, recruitment team and coaching staff are ultimately pivotal to understanding the club's likely next steps regarding Kepa's future. And this is before we even touch upon the financial impact of any potential departure.

With the transfer market yet to recover from the pandemic; Chelsea stands to lose around £50 million on their original investment. This would represent a huge loss for a club that has famed itself on its ability to turn a profit in the transfer market. So, selling an asset, whose transfer value could not be lower at the moment, doesn't display shrewd business acumen. Whilst the market for promising young goalkeepers has never been smaller. There is much greater value in entrusting a new manager to teach and improve Kepa in the hopes of a return to form.

Chelsea would be set to make a substantial loss were they to sell Kepa now. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

From a tactical point of view, Kepa's rejuvenation serves to benefit Tuchel as well. Under Maurizio Sarri, Kepa showed real promise as a progressive sweeper 'keeper. His distribution and calmness under pressure allowed Sarri to implement a possession heavy system similar in some respects to Tuchel's. Whilst the added protection of three centre-halves will allow him to be more expansive in possession.

Mendy is an excellent shot-stopper, and his physical presence allows him to command his area well at set-plays. But he has often been criticised for being slow off his line and possessing an awkward technique when distributing, which often leads to turnovers. At 28 there's a clear limit to his potential, that casts his long-term future at the club in doubt.

Kepa's confidence in possession makes him a potentially useful asset under Tuchel. (Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP via Getty Images)

Following two successive clean sheets, albeit against Newcastle and Barnsley, Kepa's confidence will be high. Mendy will likely return to first-team duties at the weekend, but ultimately Kepa will be encouraged by his performances so far under Tuchel. Confidence is a big part of any keepers’ game but particularly Kepa's. And fans too should be encouraged by his increased game time. Either he increases his profitability, as a result of, match fitness or regains his place as Chelsea's number one. Whilst the impact of a spell of continued bad form is limited by the sad truth that his market value probably couldn't be much lower.

The logistics of actually arising this slump are easier said than done, and this article is not professing to say that Kepa will ever return to his best. The fact is though at 26-years-old and under a new manager there is a far greater upside to persisting with Kepa. Both from a reputation and financial perspective.

