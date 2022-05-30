Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks and Thomas Tuchel's men have now been given the biggest boost yet in their pursuit of the Poland international.

The forward has outlined his desire to leave the Bundesliga in pursuit of a new challenge this summer.

Once again Chelsea struggled for goals throughout the season, with Romelu Lukaku scoring 15 goals in all competitions.

IMAGO / kolbert-press

Despite the Belgian ending the season as the Blues' top scorer, his future has been thrown into doubt due to an unsuccessful return to Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old has left his agent due to 'disappointing career advice and management', according to reports, under a year after signing for Chelsea.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for him as Thomas Tuchel would 'love' to work with Lewandowski, who confirmed his intentions to depart Bayern Munich.

Speaking during a press conference with his national team, Lewandowski said: "My story at Bayern is over. I can not imagine further good cooperation. I hope they will not keep me just because they can. A transfer is the best solution for all parties."

He concluded by stating: "Bayern is a serious club and I believe that they will not keep me just because they can."

IMAGO / Sven Simon

This has handed Chelsea a significant boost in their pursuit for the forward if they are to bring the Poland international to Stamford Bridge.

Whilst it is believed that Barcelona have reached a verbal agreement with Lewandowski, their financial situation could see them fall in their pursuit of the striker.

Manchester City have added Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez to their attack, with there no clear options for Lewandowski if his move to Barcelona fails to materialise.

What better challenge to embark on than the Premier League with Chelsea?

IMAGO / Claus Bergmann

Lukaku could be on his way out and Kai Havertz remains a young player, learning to number nine role, and who better to learn off than one of the greatest strikers of all time.

The deal is said to be 'not impossible' this summer as Tuchel looks to rebuild his squad under new ownership.

Chelsea must do all that is within their power to convince Lewandowski to join the club and test himself in the Premier League rather than settle for remaining in Munich or joining Barcelona.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

The Blues' current attacking options are inexperienced and young in comparison to the world-class forward, meaning a deal could make sense for all parties this summer.

Reports have said that Tuchel will be given a budget of £200 million once Todd Boehly arrives as owner, with most of it due to be spent on the squad's defence but Lewandowski could prove to be a smart investment.

Tuchel previously stated that he wanted to sign Robert Lewandowski and Lukaku last summer to play in the same side and if Chelsea can't offload the Belgian, his joke could become a reality under Boehly's ownership.

