Chelsea have another chance to put their name in the history books when they face Liverpool this weekend in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel will once again renew his rivalry with his German counterpart, Jurgen Klopp, as the Blues take on the Reds on Sunday.

Liverpool have been deemed as the favourites going into the cup final considering their position in the league table, where they hold a 10-point lead over Chelsea, which Tuchel pointed out ahead of the final.

But Tuchel’s men have found some form again and it was just a few weeks ago where the Blues conquered the world to lift the FIFA Club World Cup.

That success was in between a run of six consecutive victories for Chelsea across all competitions, including a commanding performance against Lille most recently in the UEFA Champions League.

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool have looked the part as well this term, but the Blues have shown on more than one occasion that they cannot be taken lightly in cup finals. Thinking back to 2012, where Chelsea defied every odd in the book to beat Bayern Munich in the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Most recently, in fact, it was just last season where Tuchel’s army caused an upset in yet another cup final to claim their second Champions League trophy, beating Manchester City, who they had witnessed winning the league by a canter.

The Blues should not be written off against any opposition. In fact, it seems and can be argued that Chelsea enjoy the underdog tag and have performed better that way in comparison to some cup finals where they have gone into the final as favourites, most recently in some FA Cup finals against Leicester City and Arsenal.

IMAGO / PA Images

It also makes for good reading that Liverpool have not won in their last five matches at Wembley, excluding Premier League games. They’re currently enduring their longest run of games without a win at a neutral venue, and even when their ties did end in a stalemate in 90 minutes, the Reds still went on to lose in penalties.

Another telling statistic in Chelsea’s favour is that Klopp hasn’t gotten the better of Tuchel in their last four matches against each other, with three coming whilst Tuchel was in charge of the Blues. Another German who will look to steal the headlines this weekend will be Kai Havertz.

The 22-year-old has been Chelsea’s go-to superstar in cup finals, having the decisive touch in the Blues’ success over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League and against Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup.

If he’s on song, Tuchel’s side will well be on their way to yet another piece of silverware, claiming their second trophy this month and third of the current season.

