Comment: Malang Sarr Proving His Worth in Chelsea Colours

Chelsea’s injury crisis in defence has been somewhat of a positive change, at least for French starlet, Malang Sarr.

The 22-year-old is being nurtured into an ideal long-term centre-back by Thomas Tuchel, and with his versatility and flexibility, Sarr is already maturing into one of the Blues’ leaders.

The Frenchman moved to Chelsea in 2020 but spent his first season as a Blue in Portugal, representing FC Porto after a free transfer from Nice, where he was an academy graduate and made over 100 appearances.

Sarr exudes plenty of leadership qualities to succeed at Chelsea and has spoken out on giving back to the club, following the recent faith Tuchel has shown in him.

IMAGO / Colorsport

"I feel great, happy to be here and the season is going great so far. It's amazing (fitting in to the squad). A great, great thing. Really happy to be here, lucky to be here," he told the club.

Sarr came with a huge reputation and is finally living up to the hype after being given the chance. He came in when the Blues are light in defence but is showing that he needs to be in the team, regardless of the fitness of others in the group.

With Antonio Rudiger’s contract coming to an end soon, while Thiago Silva is coming of age, Sarr is proving to be the long-term solution at the back, while there have been murmurs of the Frenchman occupying the left wing-back position if need be.

IMAGO / PA Images

Despite the young age of 22, Sarr already has experience in some of Europe’s top leagues and has a few seasons of Champions League experience under his belt. Most recently, the Frenchman played a double-header against one of the world’s fiercest strikers in Harry Kane, shutting out the English marksman over two legs in London, helping the Blues book their spot in the Carabao Cup final.

It was shrewd business to get Sarr over the line, and considering the figures going around for some of the defenders Chelsea have been linked with, the Blues have found their very own gem in the Frenchman.

Having Senegalese parents, Sarr had the option to join forces with the African nation but decided to represent France at junior level and dreams of plying his trade at the world stage for the current world champions.

With this being the World Cup year, Sarr has a strong chance of being selected for a call-up, especially if he continues his fine form for Chelsea.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube