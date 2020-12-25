Marc Guehi: A Centre-Back Option for the Future?

Chelsea’s defensive fortunes have drastically improved from the 2019/20 season moving into the new campaign.

After conceding 54 league goals last season, the most in the top 10 [15 more than Sheffield United)], the Blues have entered the 2020/21 campaign as one of the league’s best defensive performers.

Chelsea have conceded the joint least amount of goals in the league with Tottenham [14], and five less than league leaders Liverpool. Furthermore, summer signing Edouard Mendy has the second most clean sheets in the league; the same as Ederson, and one more than Hugo Lloris.

When looking at the club’s centre-back options, we see a mixed picture. The signing of 36-year-old Thiago Silva has proved to be a superb piece of business so far. The Brazilian has slotted into his new side very comfortably - the Blues have kept eight clean sheets in his 14 appearances, captaining the side seven times and scoring twice.

After doubts were expressed about whether Silva could adapt to the demands of the Premier League at the age of 36, he has proven class is indeed permanent. However, Silva sadly does not represent a “long-term” defensive option.

Silva has won 28 trophies in his career to date, and will desperate to add to this tally with Chelsea.

Kurt Zouma has improved his form this season, partially thanks to the senior tutelage of Silva in defence. Zouma has only missed three games in all competitions so far, picking up an average score of 7.29 according to SofaScore. Zouma has also added goals to his game - scoring four so far, his personal best. Fabrizio Romano reports Chelsea will offer the Frenchman a new contract in the coming weeks.

Outside of these two players, the picture becomes a little murkier. An issue that remains is squad depth - with five senior centre-backs competing for two positions.

Antonio Rudiger enjoyed extensive game time under Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri, but has fallen out of favour under Frank Lampard. Rudiger has only played 90 minutes of Premier League football so far, and Football London report Chelsea will listen to bids for the German in the January window. This comes after potential moves to Spurs and AC Milan fell through in the summer.

Christensen and Rudiger's futures at Chelsea appear uncertain.

According to Sky Sports Italia journalist Angelo Mangiante, Chelsea will also consider bids for Andreas Christensen in January. The Dane lost his place in the team after his red card versus Liverpool in September, and conceding six goals versus West Brom and Southampton, and has only played 180 minutes in the Champions League since. 25 in April, this season could represent a make-or-break situation for Christensen, who has been at Chelsea since the age of 16.

There is also the question of Fikayo Tomori. After breaking into the first-team picture last season under ex-Derby boss Frank Lampard, Tomori found minutes hard to come by post lockdown - an unused sub on seven occasions, and not in the squad on another seven occasions. In 2020/21, Tomori has only played 45 minutes of league football, and was included in the squad in the last nine league games.

After Sky Sports reported a loan move to West Ham fell through at the final hurdle, Fik has been linked with both Leeds and Newcastle on loan ahead of the January window, and will be desperate to recoup the game time he has missed out on since Project Restart.

Therefore, there is an opportunity for a centre-back at Chelsea to really make an impression and push for a first-team spot. Malang Sarr, a 21-year-old free signing in the summer, has looked solid on loan at FC Porto, including an impressive showing versus Man City in the Champions League, with a 7.5 SofaScore rating.

Another long-term option already under contract at Chelsea is 20-year-old Marc Guehi, currently on loan at Swansea City. According to The Athletic, Lampard and assistant Jody Morris are keeping a close eye on Guehi’s progress, and are seriously considering promoting Guehi to the first team for the 2021/22 season. Guehi has shone on the Welsh coast as one of the Championship’s finest defenders, despite only turning 20 in July.

The Story so Far

Guehi with first-team regular Reece James in the 2018 FA Youth Cup final versus Arsenal.



Guehi joined the Chelsea academy in 2007 at U9s level, and has featured in several youth teams alongside fellow Blues Mason Mount, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Conor Gallagher. Also regulars in these sides were Tariq Lamptey, now at Brighton, and Jonathan Panzo, who left in 2018 for AS Monaco, and is now at Ligue 1 side Dijon.

Guehi was experimented with at both left-back and right-back at U18 level, but established himself as a traditional centre-back in the 17/18 campaign, playing 28 games at youth level, and also scoring seven goals, a credit to his aerial power and strength.

The 18/19 campaign was another step-up for Guehi, picking up 32 games across all youth competitions, and playing the full 90 in the final 17 Premier League 2 games. In this season, Guehi impressed with his maturity on the ball, pace and strength, defensive positioning and discipline - only picking up one yellow card all season. It was this show of commitment both on and off the pitch that led the Chelsea website to describe Guehi as 'a committed defender with a good attitude'.

Guehi also was an integral part of the England U17 squad that won the U17 World Cup in 2017, scoring in the final versus Spain, and featuring in the team of the tournament. Guehi was reunited with the World Cup winning manager Steve Cooper at Swansea City two and a half years later, an arrangement that has benefited all parties.

Guehi versus ex-Blue Eddie Nketiah at Stamford Bridge in April 2019.



After Lampard’s return to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2019, a culture of youth progression was actively promoted, and the academy was seen as a viable route to the first team, more so than under any previous manager. Guehi began the season captaining the U23 in the EFL Trophy and UEFA Youth League, often partnering Levi Colwill or Dynel Simeu at centre-back, and again showing his superb defensive attributes consistently.

Guehi was an unused sub for three Premier League games in 19/20, often filling in due to injuries to Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori. He made his senior debut in the 7-1 Carabao Cup thrashing of Grimsby Town. Guehi followed this up by playing the full 90 in the following round - a 2-1 defeat to Man Utd. Lampard was impressed. “Marc was as comfortable as anything … his performance showed that he’s more than comfortable at this level”.

Guehi squaring off against ex-Swans winger Dan James in the Carabao Cup



Keen to pick up consistent first-team minutes, Guehi joined Cooper’s project at Swansea for the remainder of the 19/20 season, also linking up with Chelsea youngster Conor Gallagher. Guehi settled well - after an absence from the squad just before lockdown, he returned at centre-back post Project Restart, playing the full 90 in the final six league games. Guehi also played the full 90 in both leagues of the play-off semi-final versus Brentford, and was awarded with regular appearances for both the England U20 and U21 squads.

Having impressed at the Swans, and with Chelsea signing Thiago Silva and unable to offload any other centre-backs, Guehi’s loan was extended to cover the 2020/21 season. Guehi has become a regular in defence for Swansea - playing in 17 of the first 20 league games, including the full 90 in 16 of these.

Cooper has been very pleased - “He’s athletic, but he can play comfortably with the ball … defensively he is good and that’s obviously an important feature in senior football … Marc is a calming influence and when he’s a lot older he will be a real leader and captain”

Guehi performing an acrobatic clearance away at Bristol City



According to SofaScore, Guehi has recorded an average rating of 7.11 in the Championship - the sixth highest in the Swansea squad, a young side featuring 20-year-olds Joel Latibeaudiere and Morgan Gibbs-White. Guehi has completed 77% of his passes, including 82% in his own half. Guehi’s calmness and level-headedness when playing out from the back is one of his finest features, evident from an early age in the academy.

Furthermore, Guehi has recorded 1.9 interceptions and 2.0 tackles per 90, as well as 2.9 clearances per game. In a physical and demanding league, this is impressive for a 20-year-old defender. Perhaps Guehi’s finest performance came in the 2-0 win versus Barnsley in December - he played the full 90, kept a clean sheet, and recorded five clearances, one interception, four tackles, won 100% of his ground duels, 11 out of 12 aerial duels, and was not dribbled past once.

What happens next?

Guehi’s future at Stamford Bridge is dependent on a few factors. Firstly, he must continue his form in the Championship. The ability to perform consistently in such a high-pressure league at a young age is highly impressive - Mason Mount, Reece James and Tammy Abraham used their experiences in the Championship as a platform to step-up to the senior side on a regular basis. Conor Gallagher’s fine form at both Charlton and Swansea [where he played alongside Guehi for six months] also earned him a move to the Premier League.

Secondly, the futures of other defenders at Chelsea will affect the course Guehi takes post-Swansea. Thiago Silva will be 37 next season, and the club will be keen to usher in younger talent for the centre-back roles. It is highly unlikely both Rudiger and Christensen will remain at Chelsea come 2021/22, and the club may opt to sell both. This would afford Guehi a serious chance at properly entering the first team picture.

Rudiger and Christensen, particularly the former, enjoyed regular game time under Maurizio Sarri, but have found themselves down the pecking order under

Tomori is also only three years older than Guehi, and his own future looks uncertain as of right now. Many Chelsea fans would love to see a long-term pairing of Guehi and Tomori, although Tomori may require a positive loan spell in the Premier League to fully gain Lampard’s trust.

Malang Sarr is only just one year older than Guehi, and scouts at Chelsea will be closely monitoring his time in Portugal, especially considering Sarr and Guehi both prefer to play at left centre-back.

All things considered, Chelsea fans will be hoping Guehi can continue his superb form for the rest of the season, and we see him in action for the Blues again, beginning with a full 2021/22 pre-season.

