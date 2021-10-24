Comment: Mount Delivered On Chelsea Promise in Lukaku & Werner's Absence

Prior to Chelsea's 7-0 thumping of Norwich City, Mason Mount was without a goal in his first ten appearances this season.

The 22-year-old's game was missing just one thing - goal contributions. He has shown everything else that he has in his locker this term other than becoming a constant provider of goals and assists despite playing in Thomas Tuchel's front three.

Mount bagged an assist in their second league outing of the season against Arsenal in August, but since then he has only seen blanks.

Heading into the league meeting with Norwich on Saturday, the pressure was on Mount, Kai Havertz and co to deliver. Why? Because Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (hamstring) had been ruled out with injuries.

Goals have come across the whole Chelsea side this season, but Mount had yet to net one while Havertz had only scored one in the league.

Mount made a promise pre-match. He wanted to add goals, he insisted on scoring and helping his team out as they looked to maintain their spot at the top of the Premier League.

"It's about time I got on the scoresheet," the midfielder said ahead of the Norwich win. "I'm getting in the right areas but it's just not falling for me. Hopefully when the first one goes in the floodgates will open."

Mount was handed the responsibility with Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi against the Canaries, and boy did he deliver on his promise.

The 22-year-old scored his first hat-trick for Chelsea, becoming their 16th scorer in all competitions this season, before Callum Hudson-Odoi became the 17th.

He put the Blues ahead after eight minutes with a stunning, sweetly hit strike from distance past Tim Krul into the bottom left corner.

Chelsea ran riot in west London on Saturday adding another four through Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and an own goal to claim a 7-0 win.

In the closing minutes, the hosts were awarded a penalty. Mount stepped up, missed. But to his relief after an average spot kick, it was ordered to be retaken due to Krul coming off his line.

Take two. This time he made no mistake, hitting it down the middle of the goal. That was his second and Chelsea's sixth.

But the England international wasn't finished there. In stoppage time, Ruben Loftus-Cheek danced into the box and squared it to the Chelsea star to get his third, his hat-trick and the Blues' seventh.

Mount was questioned. Mount responded with talk. Mount delivered on that promise. Not once, not twice, but on three occasions.

It a performance and day to remember for Chelsea and Tuchel, but especially for Mount. He described it as a 'special day' as he scored his first ever Blues hat-trick in front of the home crowd. He also became their highest scorer since Tuchel took charge.

“It was a good day, a special day definitely to score a hat-trick here at the Bridge," Mount told Chelsea TV post-match.

"I don’t think I’ve ever scored more than one goal for Chels so to get three in a game after 25 games without one is a great feeling.

"But most importantly, seven goals, you don’t really see that often, and to get a clean sheet, the way we performed today mentality wise was top class."

“I’m gonna get it definitely boxed up, get it up in the house somewhere along with the shirt probably," he added on his plans for his match ball. "It’s good for memories, to look back. It’ll probably take a little time for it to sink in, to score a hat-trick at the Bridge in front of the home fans is something you dream of. This is definitely a special day."

Tuchel called on Mount to step up, and he did. The Chelsea boss knows the long wait for goals will help the 22-year-old kick on as they look to continue to replace the goals of Lukaku and Werner.

"It's good because the offensive guys need goals to feel fully happy and confidence. It will help him a lot. He waited long, too long," said Tuchel to BT Sport.



As Tuchel puts it, it's only one game but at the first time of asking, Mount stepped up and delivered on his words. Next up is Southampton in the cup, and after scoring three against Norwich, Mount will be itching to back his hat-trick up with a run of goals.

