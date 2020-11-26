Comment: Mason Mount has no outstanding weaknesses

In the 2014/15 Premier League campaign, a 22-year-old Harry Kane led the line for Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs and established himself as one of England’s best young players.

Kane was never the most aesthetically pleasing player to watch. He didn’t have the dribbling ability, or the pace of a Sergio Aguero, yet Kane has matured into one of the most well-rounded forwards in world football. His development is partly because Kane has played almost every minute he’s been fit since his breakthrough campaign, but also due to his brilliant footballing intelligence.

Gary Neville summed this up perfectly on Sky Sports with a Zidane comparison, following Spurs 2-1 triumph over City on Saturday.

"It’s the physicality, the touch, and the way he protects the ball."

Mason Mount is just 21-years of age. Like Harry Kane, Mount has established himself as one of the nation's best young players. After starting on four occasions in this season's Nations League, with a Man of the Match performance versus Belgium, it’s clear the Cobham graduate is a key part of Southgate's plans going forward.

Mount has a wealth of experience at such a young age, succeeding at every level. It has always been well documented that his goal was to one day play for Chelsea. The Portsmouth boy captained the Blues U18s side which retained the FA Youth Cup, and was named academy player of the year 2017. That summer, Mason was not only part of the England U19 squad that clinched the European Championships, but was also named Golden Player of the Tournament.

The following season, Mason had the option to join the U23 development squad, yet in typical Chelsea style, the 18-year-old chose to spend the 2017/18 season on loan at Vitesse. Joining the squad late due to that summer's tournament, Mount typically found himself starting on the bench in the Eredivisie.

On November 23, coach Henk Fraser gifted Mason with a starting spot against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in the Europa League, in only his fifth start in men's football. Starting in midfield, Mason re-wrote the history books, creating eight chances for his team-mates, the most achieved by a teenager in a single Europa League game.

"It was a game where I just tried to express myself and show on the big stage what I can produce."

Mount went on to have a highly productive campaign with 14 goals and nine assists, whilst averaging 2.5 key passes per 90.

During the 2018/19 campaign in Frank Lampard’s first stint as a coach at Derby County, he opted to pluck some fine Chelsea talent, by appointing Chelsea youth coach Jody Morris as his assistant, whilst signing Mason Mount on loan, along with Fikayo Tomori. The latter went on to be crowned Rams' Fans Player of the Season.

Lampard's side went on to reach the Championship play-off final, losing out to Villa. Mount managed eight goals and four assists from midfield as a 19-year-old in a tough league.

Goalkeeper coach Shay Given told Goal all about the mark Mount left on the side. "The first training session with us left the players thinking wow, who is this guy?! He was some player for us. His finishing, power, pace and work rate was great."

The 19/20 campaign was Mount’s first season in the Premier League. Often operating from the wings, Mason displayed his versatility and contributed to 12 goals in the Premier League. He also featured in 51 games in all competitions, more than any player in the squad. Crucial minutes for his development at a young age.

Mason has found his best position this season, where he is able to demonstrate the full range of his ability. Operating from midfield Mount completes an average of 42 passes per game with 88 per cent accuracy compared to an average of 28 last season. His key have also risen from 1.4 to 1.8 per 90, as well as completing 2.1 long balls compared to last seasons 1.8.

Mason is clearly learning from world class players around him, including £36 million summer signing Hakim Ziyech. Similar to how a young Leroy Sane improved his shooting technique with the mentorship of Kevin De Bruyne, Mount’s range of passing and vision seem to have improved.

Tuesday night’s assist for Callum Hudson-Odoi is a demonstration of the development of his vision, in what was an incredibly complete performance from the 21-year-old. As well as orchestrating two key passes, Mason also completed 100 per cent of his crosses, 100 per cent of his long balls and 100 per cent of his dribbles. Whilst also winning 6/7 of his ground duels and completing a strong three tackles.

Following the 2-0 triumph over Newcastle at St James Park last weekend, Frank Lampard was keen to praise Mason.

"He makes really efficient clean, sharp passes, he presses as well as any midfield player that I’ve worked with or played alongside. There are a hundred things within his game that impresses managers that he works for."

Mason’s vast skill set is the reason he is starting ahead of 19/20 player of the season Matteo Kovacic.

Mason is not short of critics, though. As Lampard puts it, "He doesn’t do too many treble step overs and flicks over the back of his head as he shouldn’t do."

Quite frankly Mason is the Cobham graduate that Chelsea fans have been crying out for. A top class player who has well and truly earned his starting spot both domestically and internationally. Mason is sure to be a key part of the success of this Chelsea generation for years to come.

