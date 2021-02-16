Comment: Mateo Kovacic is undroppable and untouchable for Chelsea

Comment: Mateo Kovačić is as undroppable for Chelsea as he is untouchable on the pitch

In the first-half of the match between Chelsea and Newcastle United last night, Mateo Kovačić asked the linesman: "Are you sleeping? Are you sleeping here? You need to watch the game."

Kovačić may have caught the official napping, but it is unlikely that anyone else will sleep on the Croatian maestro any longer. Quite the opposite. The world is waking up to his talents, and that should come as no surprise when he is posting performances of the utmost class.

In a situation where multiple noteworthy narratives could take centre-stage - Kepa Arrizabalaga returning to the Premier League fold as Timo Werner broke his goal drought in a 2-0 win being but two – it is Kovačić whose name is up in lights.

On a night where Allan Saint-Maximin threatened to dazzle, Mateo Kovačić's star shined brightest. (Photo by Paul Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

Operating alongside Jorginho within the ‘double six’ pivot that Thomas Tuchel has leaned upon since his arrival at Chelsea, the Croat elected to run rings around, or pass through, Newcastle counterpart Isaac Hayden. Whichever he so desired at any given point in time.

When he decided to pass, he did so with laser-like precision. The 26-year-old completed 87/91 of his passes for a pass accuracy of 96%. Two of these were key passes, and one may well have rewarded him with a deserved assist but for Werner spurning the opportunity.

When he decided to dribble, he did so with his trademark effortless glide of agile elegance. Kovačić attempted eight take-ons and, you guessed it, completed all eight – the only player to attempt this many and complete all of them in a home league game this season. Everything good went through him as the former Real Madrid man completely dictated the tempo of the fixture, recording the most touches of anyone on the pitch (108).

It is not as if the secret is magically out on the back of this one performance. Most already had Kovačić, Chelsea’s Player of the Season last term, pegged as one of the best ball-carriers in Europe. His innate technical ability to spin on a dime and float around oncoming opponents has meant the label ‘press-resistant’ almost comes prefixed to his name at this juncture.

Kovačić proved too nimble for a physical Newcastle side time and time again.

That is practically a given but deserves reiterating and illuminating repeatedly to best appreciate the skill behind it. What has not necessarily been a given in the past has been an intent from the Croat to play progressively. If you so much as whisper the phrase ‘Jovačić’, the affectionate(?) nickname attributed to his partnership with his Italian compatriot at the base of midfield, some may get acid flashbacks to a succession of sideways passes that never end.

It will please Chelsea fans, then, to see that 25 of Kovačić’s passes last night were made in the final-third – an area of the pitch in which he recorded nine ball carries. Granted, you could attribute some of this to the calibre of the opposition. With the greatest of respect to Newcastle, they are barely justifying their Premier League existence at current. However, this is a Newcastle supposedly galvanised by the arrival of Graeme Jones as assistant coach, now throwing caution to the wind and abandoning their urge to defend deep in favour of getting at their opponents high up the pitch.

Not the best of ideas when the opponent has Mateo Kovačić at their disposal, let alone when they have a swathe of intelligent attacking talent like Mason Mount who can operate between the lines. Newcastle can therefore be forgiven for slipping back into the malaise of ‘Bruce-ball’. Old habits die hard, but perhaps for Chelsea it seems the habitual sideways passing of yesteryear is dead and buried under Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking of Tuchel, whilst Kovačić’s progressive play will be the most pleasing aspect for Chelsea fans, it may well be his industry that is making his manager and data analyst Benjamin Weber satisfied. The midfielder won 11/13 of his duels (85%), made three interceptions, covered 10.21km and, in the stat which a Thomas Tuchel side possibly treasures the most, made six ball recoveries.

Kovačić impressed just as much defensively as he did going forward, helping to keep Saint-Maximin quiet. (Photo by PAUL CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It comes as no wonder then as to why the Chelsea boss was waxing lyrical about the tireless Kovačić in his post-match interview with The Fifth Stand App: “I love him. I could wake the guy at 3 at night and he will be at Cobham at 3:15 ready to give everything.

"I need to calm the guy down in training, that he’s not doing too much. It’s a pleasure to have him."

To say the new manager appears very taken with his Croatian dynamo would be an understatement. On this testimony, and on the evidence of what we have seen on the pitch these past three weeks, it seems that Kovačić is doing all he can to work himself into the good graces of the new administration. Chelsea are reaping the rewards of a man with a reignited passion and a genuine enthusiasm to become a multi-faceted all-rounder and an integral member of Tuchel's squad.

With evident improvements to the defensive side of his game, it does make one wonder how N’Golo Kanté begins to factor into the equation. Last night, it was in the ‘ten’ role as he replaced Mason Mount with twenty minutes to go. It is doubtful this is future precedent, as Thomas Tuchel has already stated he sees the World Cup winning French midfielder as best in the ‘double six’. It is a role accommodated for in the system Tuchel is playing, but the spots are not vacant.

Kanté is admired by Tuchel but faces a battle to establish himself in his starting XI.

On this form, neither Mateo Kovačić nor Jorginho will be affording a place to their illustrious teammate in a hurry. With the two having a symbiotic relationship and an inherent, almost telepathic understanding of each other’s game, Chelsea’s midfield is closed for business.

As H. G. Wells once wrote, “adapt or perish, now as ever, is nature’s inexorable imperative”. Under a new manager, Mateo Kovačić has evolved and adapted. The gauntlet has been thrown.

N’Golo Kanté must rise to the challenge. Chelsea fans do not want to see him perish.

