Comment: Newcastle Clash Perfect Chance for Hudson-Odoi To Back Up Recent Performances

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been making the most of his increase in game time in the absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

The two starting strikers picked up injuries in October that have put them out for a number of Blues' fixtures.

In their absence, forwards Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz have both been given opportunities to fill in the side's front three.

Hudson-Odoi's first chance to impress up front came on match day nine of the Premier League against Norwich.

The Blues hosted the Canaries at Stamford Bridge and won the tie 7-0, proving that their goalscoring versatility makes up for their strikers' absences.

The 20-year-old put his side two goals up in the 18th minute, after Mason Mount had already made it 1-0 in Chelsea's favour.

Following his performance, Hudson-Odoi stressed how much he likes to play in the forward role, rather than in a right wing back position.

"That is my favourite position, I’ve always played there," he told the official Chelsea website.

"No matter where I play I will give my best whatever position it is but I feel most comfortable there. I have been playing there all my life so I know the position very well."

"My aim when playing in the front three is to score goals and make assists," he said, "but contributing to the team as much as possible will help me no matter what.

"So I think to myself that I've got to work hard, keep improving, keep showing the work off the ball as well, but it is helping by scoring and making assists as well."

The youngster is expected to form part of the front three once again against Newcastle alongside Havertz and Mount.

Hudson-Odoi also became Chelsea's 17th different goalscorer of the season; a stat that impressed most football fans.

Thomas Tuchel, however, wasn't as impressed. He was only focused on improvement as a squad.

"I am not so much into these numbers. Now we have to compensate the loss from Romelu and Timo," he said before Chelsea's Newcastle encounter.

"We did score before with different goal scorers. It is now even more necessary that we arrive in dangerous positions, in the box with a lot of players.

"It is important that we bring bodies to the opponent box, that we are brave and free enough to end our attacks with enough people in the box and increase our chance to score."

Despite only getting one goal this season, Hudson-Odoi has looked sharp and will intend to keep up his consistent performances before Lukaku and Werner find their way back to the squad.

With Lukaku and Werner out until after the November international break, Hudson-Odoi will be keen to get his name on the scoresheet this weekend in an attempt to hold onto his place in the starting 11.

