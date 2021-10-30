Comment: Newcastle Clash Perfect Chance for Hudson-Odoi To Back Up Recent Performances

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Comment: Newcastle Clash Perfect Chance for Callum Hudson-Odoi to Back Up Recent Performances

    Author:

    Callum Hudson-Odoi has been making the most of his increase in game time in the absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

    The two starting strikers picked up injuries in October that have put them out for a number of Blues' fixtures.

    In their absence, forwards Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz have both been given opportunities to fill in the side's front three.

    sipa_35665801 (1)

    Hudson-Odoi's first chance to impress up front came on match day nine of the Premier League against Norwich.

    The Blues hosted the Canaries at Stamford Bridge and won the tie 7-0, proving that their goalscoring versatility makes up for their strikers' absences.

    The 20-year-old put his side two goals up in the 18th minute, after Mason Mount had already made it 1-0 in Chelsea's favour.

    Following his performance, Hudson-Odoi stressed how much he likes to play in the forward role, rather than in a right wing back position.

    "That is my favourite position, I’ve always played there," he told the official Chelsea website.

    sipa_35373766

    "No matter where I play I will give my best whatever position it is but I feel most comfortable there. I have been playing there all my life so I know the position very well."

    "My aim when playing in the front three is to score goals and make assists," he said, "but contributing to the team as much as possible will help me no matter what.

    "So I think to myself that I've got to work hard, keep improving, keep showing the work off the ball as well, but it is helping by scoring and making assists as well."

    Read More

    The youngster is expected to form part of the front three once again against Newcastle alongside Havertz and Mount.

    Hudson-Odoi also became Chelsea's 17th different goalscorer of the season; a stat that impressed most football fans.

    sipa_35707113

    Thomas Tuchel, however, wasn't as impressed. He was only focused on improvement as a squad.

    "I am not so much into these numbers. Now we have to compensate the loss from Romelu and Timo," he said before Chelsea's Newcastle encounter.

    "We did score before with different goal scorers. It is now even more necessary that we arrive in dangerous positions, in the box with a lot of players.

    "It is important that we bring bodies to the opponent box, that we are brave and free enough to end our attacks with enough people in the box and increase our chance to score."

    sipa_35707115

    Despite only getting one goal this season, Hudson-Odoi has looked sharp and will intend to keep up his consistent performances before Lukaku and Werner find their way back to the squad.

    With Lukaku and Werner out until after the November international break, Hudson-Odoi will be keen to get his name on the scoresheet this weekend in an attempt to hold onto his place in the starting 11.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35665801 (1)
    Features/Opinions

    Comment: Newcastle Clash Perfect Chance for Hudson-Odoi To Back Up Recent Performances

    44 seconds ago
    pjimage (70)
    News

    'We Encourage Him to Trust His Potential' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Mateo Kovacic

    45 minutes ago
    sipa_35009438 (3)
    News

    Tuchel Labels Chelsea's Defensive Record as Only 'One Key' to Winning The Premier League

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35693799
    News

    Patrick Vieira Refuses To Get Drawn Into Conor Gallagher's Long-Term Future at Crystal Palace

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35707087 (5)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Get Drawn Into Title Talk in Race With Man City & Liverpool

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35820401
    News

    'It's Not Going To Be Easy Against Chelsea' - Newcastle Boss Graeme Jones Ahead of Premier League Clash

    2 hours ago
    pjimage (68)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Forward Players in Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner's Absence

    9 hours ago
    pjimage (9)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Chelsea Squad About Closing The Gap With Man City & Liverpool

    10 hours ago