Comment: Patience and context needed with Hakim Ziyech's poor form

With the frequency of which Hakim Ziyech kept throwing his hands up in the air against Barnsley, many will wonder if the man they call ‘The Wizard’ was trying to cast some sort of spell.

Perhaps he was trying to repair the ground underneath him, a pitch so awful that it was almost as bad as Chelsea’s first half performance. Or maybe he was trying to channel some inspiration into his own play. He looked like he desperately needed it. The magic had deserted him, but so did most of the footballing basics too.

In truth, Ziyech being so visibly gesticulate was emblematic of a sheer frustration that nothing was going for him. Chelsea fans can be somewhat forgiven for sharing his frustration, not only at the laboured performance which saw the Blues edge past the Championship side 1-0, but also at the Moroccan’s contribution.

Ziyech struggled with the intensity of the Barnsley press. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

No one had their best game in a Chelsea shirt, but the 27-year-old almost certainly had his worst. The stats are bleak. That he lost possession 25 times in his 69 minutes on the pitch, the most of anyone to take to the field last night, seems baffling enough. That he had a 0% (zero) duel success rate seems unforgivable.

If the numbers were not worrying enough, perhaps it was the manner in which the winger was capitulating before our very eyes. There was aggression, but only in the sense that he was punching the Oakwell air around him. Accusations that he was downright lazy are probably unfair, but there was little of the usual intensity to his beguiling work-rate.

There were mitigating factors on the night. Ziyech probably played on better surfaces whilst he was kicking a ball around at the local park in Dronten, Netherlands, where he grew up. He was hardly blessed with the best service either. He made the most key passes of anyone on the Chelsea team. Two of them, to be exact. In that respect, to single out any one player on the back of this FA Cup tie seems short-sighted.

Six of the eleven players that started the game did so for the first time under Thomas Tuchel (Ziyech notwithstanding). Fluency was going to be hard to come by. Of those six, it was Kepa Arrizabalaga who made the best impression. Full credit to him, but the other five did not make a particularly compelling case to be starting against Newcastle.

That is why it is so baffling to see many Blues fans sounding the death knell on Hakim Ziyech’s time at Stamford Bridge so prematurely, in spite of the transfer links that emerged this morning. Of course, it is a lot easier to react angrily in haste than it is to try and contextualise the start to the Moroccan’s Chelsea career within some form of rational framework. The mental gymnastics required would be too large a leap for some craving an easy ‘bang’ or ‘dub’ on their tweet of displeasure.

The unique circumstances in which the footballing schedule changed last season has bled over into this one. Managers have been quick to stress that players have not had a conventional pre-season. It has been an oft said refrain, to the point where fans roll their eyes at it as if it were a tired trope. It was something Frank Lampard was keen to stress when the going got tough.

Lampard was right, and none more so than in the case of Hakim Ziyech. His first run-out for Chelsea ended after just 52 minutes, hobbling off with a knee injury in the friendly against Brighton. Excitement for his competitive debut did not die down. Kai Havertz and Timo Werner were glossy new additions, but the prospect of adding Ziyech to the equation was mouth-watering. How the winds of opinion can change so quickly.

The wide playmaker was worth the wait. His star turn in a match against Sheffield United returned two assists and universal adulation. It remains the only occasion he has completed the full 90 minutes for Chelsea. It almost suggests that there is a correlation between demonstrating your best ability and being able to clear off the cobwebs.

The performance against Sheffield United in November was testament to Ziyech's quality.

The Moroccan faced another spell on the sidelines when he tweaked his hamstring against Leeds in December. There was a feeling he was rushed back, with Lampard under pressure. It was not enough to save his job, and the legacy of that decision can be seen now. It is patently obvious that Ziyech is feeling the after-effects of injury, both physically and psychologically.

As with any change of administration, it is only natural to consider where a player may or may no longer have a part to play. Tuchel allayed those fears somewhat before Barnsley: "He has the certain quality to decide matches, the certain quality to do the unexpected which can give you an extra twist in any game and on any level […] of course we want to push him to the same level of performance that he showed there [at Ajax]."

What about from the horse’s mouth? In an interview last week with Ziggo Sport, the man himself was keen to stress his stop-start woes, as well as the troubles of acclimating to a new environment in a period where lockdowns dictated by the public health situation has us all feeling the strain. Ziyech mused about how he has found it difficult just getting used to driving on the other side of the road. It is these little trivialities that can prove mentally taxing in a relocation period, unbeknownst to those who would claim footballers are immune to this because they can wipe away their tears with the massive sums of cash they earn.

He remains defiant, promising supporters that they have not seen the real Hakim Ziyech yet at Chelsea Football Club. “But don’t worry”, he says, “he’s on his way!”

If we exercise a little patience, ‘The Wizard’ will show he has a few aces up his sleeve yet.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube