When the £97.5 million return signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan was announced last August, Chelsea fans could not have been more excited.

They had acquired a prolific, world-class number nine that they so desperately needed for the season ahead.

Many had tipped Lukaku to claim the golden boot come the end of the year but move the clock forward seven months and the Belgian is struggling to find a regular starting place in the side.

Amassing just five Premier League goals so far this season, he has not hit the heights that were expected of him.

With 22-year-old wonderkid, Kai Havertz, on excellent form of late Lukaku’s place on the side-lines has been cemented.

The German has netted six times in his last seven appearances for the Blues and is looking the most confident he has ever been in a Chelsea shirt.

His measured touch and finish on Sunday clinched three points against Newcastle United and extended his rich vein of form.

Despite the quality of performances from Havertz, Lukaku is still getting opportunities, but he is playing a significantly different role than the one he had at the start of the season.

Much of his playing time is now coming from off the bench - in his last three Premier League appearances, he has played just 31 minutes out of a possible 270 - and it looks as though his confidence is gradually building again.

The goals have not been flowing the way they should, but he scored an important winner against Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup the other week.

He was also very unfortunate in the Carabao Cup Final against Liverpool when the run he made before his extra-time strike was judged to be narrowly offside.

It is evident that Thomas Tuchel still values Lukaku as an important member of the squad that he can trust, otherwise he would not bring him on for deciding moments of games.

The last Premier League match he started was nearly a month ago, when the Blues snuck away from Selhurst Park with all three points after a late goal from Hakim Ziyech.

In this game, Lukaku was a shadow of the player he can be, in fact he only touched the ball seven times, it can be considered as probably his worst performance of the season.

His lack of impact on this fixture emphasised just how little he deserved a place in the starting line-up.

One of the reasons that can be suggested to be the cause of his slump this season is all the backlash he faced following the Inter Milan saga. This left him prone to more criticism from fans and he was an easy target to fire at.

Although many fans are still understandably angered by the drama caused by his statement, they still want to see him succeed in a Chelsea shirt.

In this new role, he looks far more comfortable and can offer a different style of play for the Blues off the bench.

When he replaced Timo Werner in Sunday's match, he provided Chelsea with the option of playing into a target man, with his back to goal.

This is one of his biggest strengths and by doing so, it helped open space for his teammates.

As said previously, even though the ball may not be going into the net on a consistent basis for Lukaku, he still provides for the team in other ways.

Once he starts to get more involvement again, it is only natural the that the goals will come, he is one of the best poachers in world football.

Overall, this season when he gets to the right positions, his finishing has been good, he just needs have a bigger involvement across the entirety of a match, rather than just in short bursts. But that isn't entirely down to him, he needs support from his teammates too.

Lukaku has not had the smooth sailing time he would have wanted when he returned to Stamford Bridge, but to prove yourself as a world-class striker you must get over these hurdles.

He can still offer a massive amount for the Blues, and with the season drawing to a close, it is vital that he is someone they can depend upon, no matter the role he is given.

