Comment: Romelu Lukaku Hoping Arsenal Clash Can Boost His Chelsea Confidence After Emirates Goal Back in August

Romelu Lukaku's impact at Chelsea this season has been far from emphatic for the Belgian.

He returned to the west London side in the summer transfer window from Inter Milan for a club record fee, coming in off the back of winning the Serie A title.

There was a lot of hope and expectation for the striker when he made his comeback at the reigning World and European Champions, but he has failed to live up to the hype.

However despite his struggles in blue, Chelsea's upcoming Premier League clash against Arsenal could boost his confidence as they enter the latter stages of the season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Lukaku made his second debut for the club against the Gunners in the reverse fixture at the beginning of the campaign.

It didn't take long for him to make an impact as he scored in the 15th minute against Mikel Arteta's side.

He was able to utilise his strength and pace to get past their backline, before tapping home into an empty net from Reece James' low ball.

Lukaku then netted two against Aston Villa before scoring the winner against Zenit in the Champions League, a promising start to life back at Chelsea.

IMAGO / Colorsport

However he soon went on a goal drought and landed himself in controversy after his interview with Sky Italia, in which he revealed he was unhappy at the club despite only being there for four months.

He was omitted from the squad to face Liverpool in their opening game of 2021, and he was been unable to win back the trust of the majority of the fans since.

Despite scoring twice at the Club World Cup and netting three times in their FA Cup journey so far, he has failed to make an impression in the Premier League, with his last goal coming against Brighton in December.

Kai Havertz has been the man trusted to lead the line instead and the German has taken his chances, scoring important goals for the Blues in recent weeks.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Despite Lukaku's struggles, Tuchel revealed earlier in the month that he still believes in him.

"We wanted Romelu and we bought him because we believed in him, and still do.

"Has it worked out in a way everybody wanted so far? No, of course not. It is not on Romelu after two defeats, he didn’t even start these two last matches.

"We play the cup competitions until the end, we play (FA Cup) semi-final, we play the Carabao Cup final, and the Club World Cup final and we are in the race for top three in the hardest league. We have had one tough result against Real Madrid but we cannot put this on one player."

IMAGO / ANP

However Wednesday's game at home to Arsenal could be the perfect opportunity for him to regain some confidence.

The Gunners are winless in their last three games having lost to Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been victorious in their last three, and therefore head into the game as favourites.

Lukaku might make a rare start for the west London side if Tuchel chooses to rotate, but it could be the perfect opportunity to get himself back onto the scoresheet.

IMAGO / Colorsport

A goal would certainly restore some belief in the Belgian international, and doing so against their London rivals would make the fans even happier.

Reports have suggested that he may be allowed to leave at the end of the season, with PSG and Inter interested.

If he is to leave after just one campaign back at the club, then it is important he ends it on a high.

As Chelsea look to secure their spot in the Premier League top four and win the FA Cup, Lukaku has the chance to contribute to his side's success, and the match against Arsenal could be the perfect stepping stone to do so.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube