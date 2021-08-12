Comment: Romelu Lukaku Will Turn Chelsea Into Genuine Premier League Title Contenders

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in a club-record transfer.

Lukaku, 28, spent three seasons at Stamford Bridge after he was signed from Belgian side Anderlecht in 2011, but only made 15 appearances before being sold to Everton.

The Blues thought they had struck a deal to re-sign Lukaku for £75 million when he left Goodison Park in 2017, but the club lost out to Manchester United.

The Belgian failed to score consistently during his time at Old Trafford, but since joining Inter two years ago, he has rediscovered his sharpness and best form, blossoming into one of the world's best forwards.

Lukaku scored 24 goals and registered 11 assists in Serie A last season as the Nerazzurri secured the league title, while he also showed his class in the Champions League, despite Inter’s early exit.

In last season’s competition, he scored four times in five matches, and he also impressed for Belgium at the recent Euros by netting four goals.

Chelsea have made the signing of a proven goal scorer the club's number one priority this summer, and they have now finally got their wish by adding a striker considered one of the best number nine's in the world.

The Blues lacked a reliable presence up front, with Timo Werner and Abraham's 12 goals each making them the club's joint-top scorers.

With Lukaku leading the line, Chelsea would finally have the prolific goalscorer they have long been searching for to replace Diego Costa – someone who can find the back of the net at free will.

(Photo by Piero Cruciatti/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

In his two seasons in Italy, Lukaku has netted a remarkable 64 goals and provided 16 assists in 95 appearances for the Milan outfit.

The Belgian could prove to be the missing link for Tuchel’s side, who managed a measly 58 Premier league goals last season – their lowest tally for 20 years.

Chelsea will have their sights firmly set on challenging for the Premier League title this season after they finished fourth and won the Champions League last term.

